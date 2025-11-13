Alabama vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) go up against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on November 13, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (67.3%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Alabama-Purdue spread (Alabama -4.5) or total (175.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Purdue compiled a 20-16-0 ATS record last season.

When the spread was set as 4.5 or more last season, Alabama (14-10) covered a higher percentage of those games when it was the favorite (58.3%) than Purdue (1-3) did as the underdog (25%).

The Crimson Tide sported a worse record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they did on the road (8-4-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Boilermakers had a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than away (.545, 6-5-0).

Alabama vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama was favored on the moneyline 28 total times last season. It went 23-5 in those games.

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter, the Crimson Tide went 20-2 (90.9%).

Last season, Purdue won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Boilermakers were at least a +168 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Alabama has an implied win probability of 67.2%.

Alabama vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Alabama was best in the nation offensively (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst defensively (81.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Alabama was third-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.8 per game) last season. It was 290th in rebounds allowed (33.0 per game).

At 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in the country last season.

Alabama was 267th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.1) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0) last season.

On offense, Purdue posted 77.3 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 70.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (126th-ranked).

Purdue ranked 300th in the nation with 29.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 28th with 28.2 rebounds allowed per game.

Purdue delivered 15.9 assists per game, which ranked them 42nd in college basketball.

Purdue averaged 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

