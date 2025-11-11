NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 11

Today's NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Knicks (67.12% win probability)

Knicks (67.12% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-9.5)

Knicks (-9.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Knicks -420, Grizzlies +330

Knicks -420, Grizzlies +330 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (56.13% win probability)

Raptors (56.13% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-9.5)

Raptors (-9.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Raptors -450, Nets +350

Raptors -450, Nets +350 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SportsNet

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (78.61% win probability)

Celtics (78.61% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

76ers (-1.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: 76ers -134, Celtics +114

76ers -134, Celtics +114 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.65% win probability)

Thunder (74.65% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Thunder -310, Warriors +250

Thunder -310, Warriors +250 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (78.26% win probability)

Pacers (78.26% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2)

Pacers (-2) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Pacers -136, Jazz +116

Pacers -136, Jazz +116 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.10% win probability)

Nuggets (61.10% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -355, Kings +285

Nuggets -355, Kings +285 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.