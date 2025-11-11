NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 11
Today's NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (67.12% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-9.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -420, Grizzlies +330
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (56.13% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-9.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -450, Nets +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, SportsNet
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (78.61% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -134, Celtics +114
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.65% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -310, Warriors +250
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOK
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (78.26% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -136, Jazz +116
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ, Jazz+
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.10% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -355, Kings +285
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
