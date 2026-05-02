Mets vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Angels Game Info

New York Mets (11-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-21)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SNY

Mets vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

NYM: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-2, 2.55 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-2, 4.28 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (1-2) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (1-2) will answer the bell for the Angels. McLean's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). The Angels have a 1-5-0 ATS record in Detmers' six starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 1-5 in Detmers' six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (56.4%)

Mets vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Mets, Los Angeles is the underdog at +112, and New York is -132 playing on the road.

Mets vs Angels Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Mets are +130 to cover, and the Angels are -156.

Mets vs Angels Over/Under

The Mets-Angels game on May 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 32 chances this season.

The Mets are 10-22-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won nine of the 24 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 9-9 (50%).

The Angels have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-16-0).

The Angels have a 16-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .323, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .238 batting average and an on-base percentage of .279.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 109th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 155th, and he is 153rd in slugging.

Juan Soto has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .344 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Soto heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .219 with a .289 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 20 hits, batting .227 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Alvarez has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with a double and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up an on-base percentage of .426 and has 28 hits, both team-high marks for the Angels. He's batting .248 and slugging .558.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 91st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Trout brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

Zach Neto is batting .227 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 94th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .236 with five doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Mets vs Angels Head to Head

5/1/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2025: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/22/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2025: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/3/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/27/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/26/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/25/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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