Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (19-12) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-17)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and CHSN

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

SD: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 3-1, 2.41 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-2, 3.21 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael King (3-1) for the Padres and Sean Burke (1-2) for the White Sox. King and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The White Sox have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox are 1-3 in Burke's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (61.8%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

The Padres vs White Sox moneyline has San Diego as a -172 favorite, while Chicago is a +144 underdog on the road.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -150 to cover.

Padres versus White Sox on May 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.

San Diego has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -172 or better.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 31 chances this season.

The Padres are 19-12-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have a 12-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Chicago has gone 2-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (33.3%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-13-0).

The White Sox have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has 30 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .225 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 131st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 85th, and his slugging percentage 111th.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in total hits (27) this season, and 10 of those have gone for extra bases.

Jackson Merrill is batting .200 with a .270 OBP and 15 RBI for San Diego this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has a team-best OBP (.383), and leads the White Sox in hits (27). He's batting .239 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 107th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas is batting .214 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .237 with five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .345 slugging percentage.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

5/1/2026: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/21/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/19/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/22/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/21/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 10/1/2023: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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