Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (16-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-19)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Royals.TV

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | KC: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)

SEA: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-1, 2.86 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-1, 2.63 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63 ERA). When Hancock starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Hancock's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Royals have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Lugo's six starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 1-2 in Lugo's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.9%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mariners-Royals on May 2, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 12-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have compiled a 4-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

Kansas City has a 2-8 record (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 30 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-17-0).

The Royals have gone 13-17-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 34 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .288.

He is 37th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Cole Young is hitting .276 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.400) powered by 10 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Cal Raleigh has seven home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .186 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.424). He's batting .288.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 37th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .274 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .176 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Carter Jensen paces his team with 23 hits.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

5/1/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/18/2025: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2025: 12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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