NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 30

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks playing the Atlanta Hawks.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.61% win probability)

Knicks (50.61% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-2.5)

Knicks (-2.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Knicks -134, Hawks +114

Knicks -134, Hawks +114 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (63.38% win probability)

Celtics (63.38% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5.5)

Celtics (-5.5) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Celtics -220, 76ers +184

Celtics -220, 76ers +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.84% win probability)

Timberwolves (55.84% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)

Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -240, Timberwolves +198

Nuggets -240, Timberwolves +198 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.