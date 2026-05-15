NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Friday 5/15/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Ausar Thompson Under 8.5 Points

Anthony Edwards Over 6.5 First Quarter Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Friday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Ausar Thompson - Points Ausar Thompson Under May 15 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There are two reasons I like this under -- Ausar Thompson hasn't scored much at all lately, and I think there's a chance his minutes get pulled back tonight.

Over the last two games, Thompson has netted a combined 10 points on nine total shot attempts. He's taken one three and two free throws across the two games. In short, he's not an offensive threat, and he relies a decent amount on second-chance points for his buckets, something that is hard to come by against the Cleveland Cavaliers' double-big lineup.

With Thompson not being much of a threat on offense, Cleveland just isn't guarding him lately. They've cleverly put former DPOY Evan Mobley on Thompson, which has allowed Mobley to roam as a free safety-type. That has made halfcourt offense really tough for the Pistons, and I think it could lead to Thompson seeing fewer minutes in Game 6 -- especially if Detroit falls behind.

But even if I'm wrong about that and Thompson plays a ton, we just saw him score six points in 41 minutes in Game 5.

Anthony Edwards - 1st Qtr Points Anthony Edwards Over May 16 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards was fairly quiet in Game 5, taking only 13 shots en route to 20 points. I don't think we'll see that kind of outing from him today.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves' season on the line, I'm expecting Ant to come out with his hair on fire, and I'm looking for him to produce like he did in Games 3 and 4 when he poured in 36 and 32 points while averaging 24.0 shots per night.

Seven first-quarter points against an elite defense is a high bar to clear. But Edwards usually plays nearly all of the first period, and we could see him actually play the whole opening stanza in a win-or-go-home spot.

We hit on first-quarter bets on Tuesday and Wednesday, getting fast starts from stars in bounce-back spots. I'm banking on us getting a similar kind of start to Game 6 from Ant.

FanDuel and Prime Video are bringing betting and streaming together in one place. Fans can now watch select NBA games on Prime Video while tracking their FanDuel Sportsbook bets live, integrated directly into the viewing experience. Learn More.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.