NFL Week 1 Schedule 2026: Odds, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

NFL Week 1 Highlights

Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl Rematch

49ers vs Rams in Australia

Bills Texas Clash of AFC Powers

Broncos at Chiefs on MNF

The full NFL schedule is out.

A full 16-game slate is set for the opening week of NFL action, and here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 1.

All NFL odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

Week 1 NFL Odds and Schedule

Patriots at Seahawks

49ers vs. Rams

Ravens at Colts

Bills at Texans

Saints at Lions

Jets at Titans

Falcons at Steelers

Browns at Jaguars

Bears at Panthers

Buccaneers at Bengals

Cardinals at Chargers

Packers at Vikings

Dolphins at Raiders

Commanders at Eagles

Cowboys at Giants

Broncos at Chiefs

NFL Betting FAQ

What is the point spread in NFL betting?

The sportsbook assigns a favorite (indicated by a minus sign, like -6.5) and an underdog (indicated by a plus sign, like +6.5). If you bet the favorite, in this example, they need to win by more than 6.5 points for your bet to win. If you bet the underdog, they need to either win outright or lose by fewer than 6.5 points. The half-point eliminates the possibility of a push (tie).

What does moneyline betting mean in the NFL?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins the game — no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -180), meaning you'd need to wager $180 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 in profit. Moneylines allow you to back a team without having to worry about margin of victory.

What is the over/under (total) in NFL betting?

The over/under — also called the total — is a bet on the combined score of both teams. FanDuel Sportsbook sets a number (for example, 47.5 points), and you wager on whether the final total will add up to more than 47.5 points or fewer than 47.5 points. It doesn't matter which team wins; all that counts is how many points are scored in regulation and overtime combined.

What are NFL player props?

Player props are individual performance bets focused on a specific player's stats rather than the game outcome. You can bet on a player to go over or under. Common NFL props include passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, receptions, and completions. FanDuel Sportsbook offers a wide variety of player props for every game, often including alternate lines at adjusted odds.

What is a parlay bet in the NFL?

A parlay combines two or more individual bets into a single wager. All legs of the parlay must win for the bet to cash. In exchange for that added risk, the potential payout is significantly higher than betting each game individually. Same-game parlays (SGPs) allow you to combine multiple bets from a single game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is a same-game parlay (SGP)?

A same-game parlay lets you bundle multiple bets from the same NFL game — such as a team to cover the spread, a quarterback to throw for over 275 yards, and a wide receiver to score a touchdown — all into one ticket. Because the outcomes are correlated, the odds are adjusted accordingly. FanDuel Sportsbook offers same-game parlays for every game on the slate.

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Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.