NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama Over 6.5 First-Quarter Points

Naz Reid 2+ Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs Spurs Game 5 NBA Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Victor Wembanyama - 1st Qtr Points Victor Wembanyama Over May 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama isn't always looking to score offensively, but when he is, he's usually very aggressive.

We hit on his first-quarter points prop in Game 2, banking on Wemby being motivated and more offensive-minded after a Game 1 loss. Given that the San Antonio Spurs lost Game 4 in a contest where Wemby was ejected in the first half, I think we'll see a similar kind of start from him tomorrow.

Wemby usually plays around eight or nine minutes in the opening stanza, taking a breather midway through. In said Game 2, Wemby accounted for seven of the Spurs first 13 points and took four shots in the first seven minutes.

Wemby's ability to hit threes and free throws helps him rack up points, and given the importance of this game in addition to how Game 4 played out, I think we'll see Wemby try to make a statement early.

Naz Reid has been a key cog for the Minnesota Timberwolves in this series, and the Spurs have had a tough time finding the right matchup for him.

Reid has netted at least 11 points in each of the first four games against San Antonio, and he's hit multiple treys in three of the four games. The one he didn't was last time out as he went 0 for 4 from deep in Game 4. But Wemby getting thrown out jacked things up a bit for both sides, messing with matchups and rotations.

Reid is shooting 39.0% from three in these playoffs, and he's logged at least 30 minutes in each of the three competitive games in this semifinal series.

Shooting it well and a safe bet for big minutes, Reid should have his chances to nail at least two triples tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.