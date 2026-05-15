Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Top Bets at a Glance

Minnesota Moneyline

Anthony Edwards 25+ Points

Julius Randle 15+ Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 6: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline

Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves May 16 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 against the spread at home in the playoffs, including three outright wins — one of which came against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4. The Spurs are 16-13-1 against the spread when favored on the road this season — a mark that barely exceeds break-even and provides minimal cover confidence in Minnesota.

Minnesota winning Game 6 at home is the fundamental premise of this SGP, and the supporting legs are built around two individual performances that can help produce that result. When Edwards scores well and Randle reaches his efficiency floor, Minnesota's offense is humming and can generate enough points to get the win.

The home crowd at Target Center for a season-saving game will likely be among the loudest environments of the entire 2026 postseason. I think the T-Wolves can survive to fight another day.

Leg 2: Anthony Edwards 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Anthony Edwards -162 View more odds in Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards averages 28.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. In Game 5, he managed just 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting as San Antonio's defense suppressed his downhill attacking game, sending double teams at him on several occasions.

The elimination-game context matters enormously for this prop. Edwards has averaged 30 points in his last five career games where his team faced elimination — a small but meaningful sample that reflects his ability to rise to the occasion. At home in front of a desperate Target Center crowd, Edwards will likely be ultra aggressive, especially in any transition opportunities where he can attack before the Spurs' D is set.

If Minny is going to win this game, they'll be a big effort from Ant, giving the first two legs seamless correlation.

Leg 3: Julius Randle 15+ Points

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Julius Randle -184 View more odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota needs more from Randle in Game 6. He is shooting just 36.6% from the field in this series, averaging 14.8 points per game — nearly seven full points below his season average of 21.1 points.

In a lot of ways, this is a nightmare matchup for Randle, who lives on two-pointers and has to deal with Wemby's incredible rim protection.

But I'm banking on a talented player -- and the Wolves' second-best scorer -- to find a way to rack up more points with Minnesota's season on the line. Something he may try is shooting more three-balls as he's hit just two over the past four games.

Randle being an 80.2% free-throw shooter helps his scoring outlook, and the Wolves likely spent some of this two-day break trying to find ways to unlock their number-two option. I think we'll see Randle score at least 15 points.

SGP Odds at Publication: +354

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

