NBA Picks Today 5/15/26: NBA Predictions for Pistons-Cavaliers and Timberwolves-Spurs

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Cavaliers -3.5

Timberwolves +4.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Best Bets Today: Picks & Predictions — Friday May 15, 2026 | FanDuel NBA FanDuel Sportsbook · NBA Playoffs · May 15, 2026 NBA Best Bets

Picks & Predictions Conference Semifinals · Two-Game Slate · Full Game Analysis & Spread Breakdowns 🏀 NBA Playoffs Friday May 15 2 Elimination Games FanDuel Odds Today's Best Bets Game 1 Cavaliers -3.5 Game 2 Timberwolves +4.5 Underdog ML DET +146 · MIN +166 Friday's NBA Playoffs doubleheader is appointment television from tip-off to final buzzer. The Detroit Pistons visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 PM ET in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals, where the Cavaliers hold a 3-2 series lead and get to close it out at home. Then the San Antonio Spurs visit Target Center at 9:30 PM ET, also in Game 6, where they lead Minnesota 3-2 and look to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Two series, four teams, two elimination games — one for the road team to survive, one for the home team to advance. Here is the full breakdown. G6 Game 1 · Eastern Conference Semifinals — Game 6 Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers 🕖 7:00 PM ET 📺 Prime Video 🏟 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland leads 3-2 Spread CLE -3.5 Total 209.5 Moneyline CLE -174 DET +146 ⭐ Best Bet — Game 1 Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 Mitchell at home in a close-out game is the best individual player-environment combination on Friday's board. Harden now has his playoff legs under him. The Pistons have never beaten Cleveland on the road in this series. Close this out at home. Bet Pistons vs. Cavaliers 1 Context & Series State Game 5 Changed Everything 117-113 Game 5 OT Score 13-0 CLE Closing Run 30 Pts Harden Playoff Best Cleveland used a 13-0 run and held Detroit scoreless for five minutes from late in the fourth quarter to midway through overtime to win Game 5 117-113 in Detroit — the Cavaliers' first road win of the entire postseason. James Harden scored a playoff-best 30 points. Donovan Mitchell had 21. Cade Cunningham posted 39 points and nine assists but watched Harden seal the game at the free throw line. That victory broke two stubborn trends simultaneously: Cleveland won its first road game of the postseason, and the Pistons lost at home for the first time in six playoff games. Cleveland comes home with confidence, momentum, and the first chance to close a playoff series in front of their own crowd. 2 Key Factor Mitchell at Home Is Historically Elite 26.7 Playoff PPG 43 & 35 Home Pts (G3, G4) 21 & 23 Road Pts (G2, G5) Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 26.7 points per game this postseason, coming off a 43-point performance in Game 4 and 21 in the Game 5 road win. His home/road splits in this series tell the entire story: he scored 43 and 35 in Cleveland's two home wins and was held to 21 and 23 in the two road losses. The series-sealing environment of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a close-out game amplifies exactly the kind of aggressive attacking instincts that produced those home explosions. Mitchell at home in a close-out game is the best player-environment combination on Friday's board. 3 Key Factor Harden's Best Game Changed Everything 30 Pts Game 5 (Playoff Best) 19 Pts Playoff PPG Avg 6 APG Assists Per Game Harden scored 30 points — a playoff best — in the Game 5 road win, finally delivering the two-star performance that Cleveland needed. When both Mitchell and Harden are operating simultaneously — as they did in Games 4 and 5 — Detroit has no viable defensive counter. The Pistons cannot send help off Harden because Mitchell punishes in isolation, and they cannot guard Mitchell man-to-man because Harden attacks the closeout. Cleveland winning Game 5 with both stars clicking is the series blueprint that finally emerged. 4 Key Factor Detroit's Road Woes & Injury Concerns 0-3 DET Road Record 33.1% DET 3PT% in CLE 3 Ques. Huerter/LeVert/Robinson Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert, and Duncan Robinson are all listed as questionable for Detroit entering Friday's game. The Pistons had won four straight games at home since Orlando put them on the brink in the first round — that streak ended in Game 5. On the road in this series, Detroit is 0-3. Their three-point shooting, which averaged 43.5% at home, falls to 33.1% in Cleveland. Their offensive system does not travel. Historical Data Teams with a 3-2 series lead hosting Game 6 have a 72% win rate historically. When those teams are also playing at home for the first time after going on the road to steal a momentum game, that number rises further. Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Donovan Mitchell in close-out mode is the most dangerous environment in this series. Game 2 · 9:30 PM ET G6 Game 2 · Western Conference Semifinals — Game 6 San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves 🕘 9:30 PM ET 📺 Prime Video 🏟 Target Center San Antonio leads 3-2 Spread SAS -4.5 Total 218.5 Moneyline SAS -198 MIN +166 ⭐ Best Bet — Game 2 Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5 San Antonio is the better team and the likely series winner — but paying -4.5 on a road team in an elimination game at Target Center against a desperate home crowd contradicts the Spurs' own road ATS data. Take the points. Bet Spurs vs. Timberwolves 1 Context & Series State Spurs Dominate — But Minnesota Fights Back at Home 126-97 Game 5 Final 91 Wemby Def. Rating 41.4% MIN FG% (Series) San Antonio blew out Minnesota 126-97 in Game 5 as Wembanyama posted 27 points and 17 rebounds on the heels of his controversial Game 4 ejection. The Spurs have now outscored Minnesota by a combined 68 points across Games 2 and 5. The Spurs hold the No. 1 defensive rating and No. 3 net rating in the 2026 playoffs. Wembanyama's 91 defensive rating in this series is historically unprecedented — every Minnesota offensive action near the paint is contested, deterred, or blocked. 2 The Spread Case The Minnesota Home Court Counter-Argument 4-1 MIN Home ATS 16-13-1 SAS Road ATS (Fav) +4.5 MIN Spread (Value) The Wolves are 4-1 against the spread at home in the playoffs, including three outright wins — one of which came against the Spurs themselves in Game 4. The Spurs are 16-13-1 against the spread when favored on the road this season — a mark that barely exceeds break-even. Their one win as a road favorite in this specific series came in Game 3, by seven points, which barely covered the spread. The trend of the market overpricing the Spurs in Minnesota has already produced one ATS cover. 3 Key Factor Edwards & Randle Need Monster Games 28.8 Edwards Season PPG 21.1 Randle Season PPG 14.8 Randle Series PPG Edwards ended Game 5 with just 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting as San Antonio's defense smothered his downhill attacks. Minnesota needs more from Julius Randle in Game 6 — he is shooting just 36.6% from the field in this series, averaging 14.8 points, nearly seven full points below his 21.1 season average. At home with a season on the line, the expectation is that both Edwards and Randle perform closer to their respective season averages. Dosunmu supplied 16 points and nine rebounds in Game 5's loss, showing secondary contributors can elevate. Value Plays Underdog Bets for May 15 ML Underdog Moneyline Detroit Pistons +146 Cade Cunningham posted 39 points and nine assists in Game 5's overtime loss — an individual performance that proves his capability at the highest level even in defeat. Cleveland has never closed out a playoff series before facing elimination pressure from this Pistons team, and Detroit's defensive intensity does not disappear on the road. +146 A $100 bet pays $146 profit. Small-unit play on a desperate team with the series' best individual performer. ML Underdog Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves +166 Home court, elimination desperation, and a 4-1 home ATS record all point to Minnesota at least keeping this competitive. At +166, you are getting better than even money on the home team in a series-extending elimination game. Oddsmakers have the Spurs as -1200 favorites to win the series, but winning the series is not the same as winning Game 6 at Target Center. Back the Wolves to extend it. +166 Better than even money on the home team. Wolves are -1200 series dogs but this is a single game. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in a legal betting state to wager. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. This article is for informational purposes only. NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions What does the point spread mean in NBA betting? The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright. What is the moneyline? The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit). How does the over/under (game total) work? Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet. What are NBA player props? Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats. FanDuel and Prime Video are bringing betting and streaming together in one place. Fans can now watch select NBA games on Prime Video while tracking their FanDuel Sportsbook bets live, integrated directly into the viewing experience. Learn More. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos. Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today! The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter Want more stories like this? Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.