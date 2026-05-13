NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Cade Cunningham Over 5.5 First Quarter Points

Donovan Mitchell Under 27.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pistons vs Cavs Game 5 NBA Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Cade Cunningham - 1st Qtr Points Cade Cunningham Over May 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Last night we hit on a star player (Wemby) first-quarter points prop, banking on said player being super motivated and aggressive from the get go. While Cade Cunningham doesn't have the last-game-ejection angle Wemby had going for him, I think we'll see Cade in attack mode from the jump in a crucial Game 5.

Cunningham is coming off a blah Game 4 showing by his standards as he netted just 19 points with six assists and five turnovers. He'd scored 27 and 25 points the previous two games before Game 4, so he's shown he can fill it up against the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense.

Cade has been playing around 8-9 first-quarter minutes lately, coming out of the game midway through the stanza for a brief breather and then closing the quarter. His ability to hit threes and free throws gives him several routes to putting the ball in the hoop.

After a poor Game 4 and with so much on the line tonight, Cade should fly out of the gates.

After what Donovan Mitchell did in the second half of Game 4, it won't feel good to take the under on his points prop. However, it's the side I want to be on.

Mitchell has taken over offensively for the Cavs the past three games, scoring 31, 35 and 43 points -- netting 39 of those 43 in the second half last time out. It was a historic performance.

But I'm into the under for two reasons. One, Mitchell won't keep shooting 50.0% from the floor, which is his clip over the last three games. Two, after what Mitchell has done lately, the Detroit Pistons almost have to make some kind of defensive adjustment to try to force someone else on Cleveland to beat them.

So the combination of some negative regression on Mitchell's part and the Pistons likely putting more emphasis on locking him down is enough to push me to the under.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.