NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Finals Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 (June 13)

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Luke Kornet Under 1.5 Points

OG Anunoby Under 2.5 Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news as well as our NBA projections as a guide. Here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 Props: Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets Today

Luke Kornet - Points Luke Kornet Under Jun 14 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Luke Kornet has gone under 1.5 points in three of four games in this series. The one game he went over was Game 3, the one game I wrote him up to go under. That's how it goes sometimes. But I liked my reasoning there even though it didn't work out, and I'm going back to the well for Game 5.

The New York Knicks -- specifically Karl-Anthony Towns -- are a bad matchup for Kornet. Kornet is simply not quick enough to guard KAT on the perimeter, and the Knicks have attacked that matchup relentlessly when Kornet subs in for Victor Wembanyama.

That's led to Kornet not having much of a role this series. Through four games, Kornet is playing only 7.8 minutes per game in the Finals and scoring just 0.8 points per night while taking one total shot (plus four FTs). He had a bigger role last round, logging averages of 10.4 minutes and 2.7 points in the Western Conference Finals.

Kornet's playing time bottomed out in Game 4 -- he saw just four minutes as the Spurs opted to run Wemby out there for 44 minutes.

With the Spurs' season on the line, it's hard to see Kornet's role suddenly growing, and I think his Game 5 minutes will be similar to what we saw in Game 4 as the Spurs will want Wemby on the floor as much as possible.

OG Anunoby - Made Threes OG Anunoby Under Jun 14 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

OG Anunoby has been incredible in the Finals. It's not just the game-winning tip-in, either, as he's averaging 23.8 points per game through four contests. He's got a very legit Finals MVP case, with the current Finals MVP odds ranking him second.

OG is a very good player and has been a two-way weapon for a while now. However, he's unlikely to keep shooting it this well as he's making 58.0% from the field in the Finals, including 55.6% from three. In the regular season, Anunoby hit 48.4% of his shots and 38.6% of his three-pointers. He's making 1.5 more threes per night in the Finals than he did in the regular season.

Even with his blistering shooting, OG has gone under 2.5 made threes in one of the four games, and regression is coming for him at some point. I think it gets him tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.