Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (53-58) vs. Athletics (45-66)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and DSN

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-172) | OAK: (+160)

DET: (-172) | OAK: (+160) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105)

DET: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 7-6, 3.34 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 4-6, 4.00 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Keider Montero (7-6) against the Athletics and Gage Jump (4-6). Montero's team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montero's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Jump's starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Jump's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.5%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -172 favorite, while the Athletics are a +160 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are -114 to cover, while the Athletics are -105 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Tigers-Athletics contest on Aug. 2 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 33 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 or better on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 109 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 56-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 29 of the 74 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.2%).

The Athletics have a record of 2-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 111 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-56-1).

The Athletics have collected a 50-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 45% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.829) this season. He has a .290 batting average, an on-base percentage of .394, and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 103 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Dingler has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .185 with a home run and four RBIs.

Riley Greene is batting .274 with a .452 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 82 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Torkelson has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .396 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics. He's batting .256 while slugging .483.

He ranks 75th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom has 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified players, he is 103rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .274.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .248.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/1/2026: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2026: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/9/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2026: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/27/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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