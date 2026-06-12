NBA Finals MVP Odds Heading Into Game 5: Brunson and Anunoby Ahead of the Pack

The New York Knicks completed a wild comeback in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. What has that done to the NBA Finals MVP odds?

Let's take a look.

All NBA Finals odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 Odds

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