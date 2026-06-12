FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Finals MVP Odds Heading Into Game 5: Brunson and Anunoby Ahead of the Pack

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Finals MVP Odds Heading Into Game 5: Brunson and Anunoby Ahead of the Pack

The New York Knicks completed a wild comeback in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. What has that done to the NBA Finals MVP odds?

Let's take a look.

All NBA Finals odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

NBA Finals MVP 2025-26
Jalen Brunson
OG Anunoby
Victor Wembanyama
Karl-Anthony Towns
Stephon Castle
Dylan Harper

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

New York Knicks
@
San Antonio Spurs
Jun 14 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup