Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (57-54) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-64)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | SF: (+134)

SD: (-144) | SF: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)

SD: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart (Padres) - 0-2, 4.87 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-9, 4.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Kyle Hart (0-2) to the mound, while Landen Roupp (7-9) will answer the bell for the Giants. Hart's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hart's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Roupp starts, the Giants have gone 7-14-0 against the spread. The Giants are 6-8 in Roupp's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -144 favorite at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and San Diego is +134 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Giants on Aug. 2, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (54.3%) in those games.

This year San Diego has won 13 of 21 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 111 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 61-50-0 against the spread.

The Giants have gone 24-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, San Francisco has gone 9-5 (64.3%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-49-8).

The Giants have a 49-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an OPS of .753, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 85 hits, which ranks first among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .213 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 140th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.284/.389.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .221 with a .314 OBP and 40 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a .364 on-base percentage and a .446 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Giants. He's batting .328.

He is first in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Rafael Devers is hitting .249 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 24 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .298.

Willy Adames is batting .224 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

8/1/2026: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/31/2026: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/30/2026: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/6/2026: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2026: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/1/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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