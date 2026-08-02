Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-42) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-51)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | BOS: (+162)

LAD: (-174) | BOS: (+162) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-7, 4.95 ERA vs Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 6-4, 2.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (4-7) to the mound, while Jake Bennett (6-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox. When Sheehan starts, his team is 6-13-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-10). The Red Sox have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Bennett's starts. The Red Sox are 2-1 in Bennett's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.8%)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Red Sox reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-174) and Boston as the underdog (+162) on the road.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Red Sox are -150 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +125.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Red Sox on Aug. 2, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

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Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 67 times (62.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 37 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 51 of 110 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 49-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 51.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-17).

Boston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +162 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-61-2).

The Red Sox have covered 49.1% of their games this season, going 53-55-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 113 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 54 runs. He's batting .310 this season and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Freeman brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .537 with four doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.335/.458.

Pages enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 85 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .493.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has racked up an on-base percentage of .396 and has 101 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .288 and slugging .547.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela's .471 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 18th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .246 with 22 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Caleb Durbin has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .243.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/1/2026: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 7/31/2026: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/21/2024: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/19/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/27/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/26/2023: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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