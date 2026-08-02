Brewers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Angels Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (69-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-69)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Peacock

Brewers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | LAA: (+136)

MIL: (-146) | LAA: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

MIL: -1.5 (+100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 11-4, 1.58 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 6-7, 2.70 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Jacob Misiorowski (11-4, 1.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Walbert Urena (6-7, 2.70 ERA). Misiorowski and his team are 13-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Misiorowski's team is 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 13-4-0 ATS record in Urena's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Urena's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (63%)

Brewers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Brewers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +136, and Milwaukee is -146 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Angels are -120 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +100.

Brewers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Brewers-Angels on Aug. 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 54, or 66.7%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 30 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 110 chances this season.

The Brewers are 59-51-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 29-55 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has an 11-19 record (winning only 36.7% of its games).

In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-59-2).

The Angels have a 56-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Turang has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.372) and total hits (91) this season. He's batting .269 while slugging .506.

He is 48th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in MLB.

Bauers takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .272 with a .397 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Contreras has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.

Jackson Chourio is batting .273 with a .327 OBP and 42 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up an on-base percentage of .392 and has 81 hits, both team-high figures for the Angels. He's batting .245 and slugging .456.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 95th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 49th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .230. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average ranks 123rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Jo Adell has a team-high .397 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 19 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .276.

Brewers vs Angels Head to Head

8/1/2026: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/17/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/16/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/19/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2024: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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