Rockies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Rockies vs Royals Game Info

Colorado Rockies (44-67) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Royals.TV

Rockies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-122) | KC: (+114)

COL: (-122) | KC: (+114) Spread: COL: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

COL: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rockies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-10, 7.34 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 4-6, 4.22 ERA

The Rockies will look to Kyle Freeland (2-10) versus the Royals and Seth Lugo (4-6). Freeland and his team are 9-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Freeland's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Royals have a 12-10-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals have a 7-9 record in Lugo's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rockies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (50.6%)

Rockies vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Royals, Colorado is the favorite at -122, and Kansas City is +114 playing on the road.

Rockies vs Royals Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -184 to cover.

Rockies vs Royals Over/Under

Rockies versus Royals on Aug. 2 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rockies have split the two match ups they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Colorado has played as a favorite of -122 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rockies and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 108 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rockies are 58-50-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have a 29-45 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 13-22 (37.1%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-55-2).

The Royals have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 52-55-0 against the spread.

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield leads Colorado OPS (.844) this season. He has a .297 batting average, an on-base percentage of .378, and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Rumfield has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with four RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 99 hits, which is tops among Colorado batters this season. He's batting .258 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jake McCarthy has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.331/.487.

Kyle Karros is batting .268 with a .365 OBP and 39 RBI for Colorado this season.

Karros enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen has 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .235. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jac Caglianone's 92 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .215 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 17 walks.

Michael Massey is batting .263 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Rockies vs Royals Head to Head

8/1/2026: 12-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/24/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/24/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/22/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/7/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/5/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/4/2023: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/3/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/2/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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