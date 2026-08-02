Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (54-58) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-56)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Twins.TV

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | MIN: (+124)

SEA: (-134) | MIN: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194)

SEA: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-9, 3.98 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-4, 3.65 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (8-9) against the Twins and Taj Bradley (9-4). Kirby and his team are 7-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-10. When Bradley starts, the Twins have gone 13-7-0 against the spread. The Twins have an 8-4 record in Bradley's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

The Mariners vs Twins moneyline has Seattle as a -134 favorite, while Minnesota is a +124 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Mariners are +160 to cover, and the Twins are -194.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Mariners-Twins on Aug. 2, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 47, or 51.1%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 35 of 58 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 111 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 39-72-0 in 111 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 31 of the 67 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.3%).

Minnesota is 13-15 (winning 46.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Twins have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-47-2).

The Twins have put together a 60-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (108) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Cole Young is batting .262 with 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 64th, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Young has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with a double, two triples, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .261 with a .356 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .252 with a .314 OBP and 47 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rodriguez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has a slugging percentage of .426, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 123rd and he is 76th in slugging.

Kody Clemens is batting .239 with 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 109th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Bell is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Trevor Larnach is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

8/1/2026: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/31/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2026: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/28/2026: 7-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/27/2026: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2025: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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