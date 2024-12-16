FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/16/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/16/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Heat at Pistons

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami Heat
@
Detroit Pistons
Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGDuncan RobinsonDuncan Robinson
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFSimone Fontecchio*Tobias Harris
CJalen Duren* (Q)Isaiah Stewart

76ers at Hornets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Charlotte Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFGuerschon YabuseleGuerschon Yabusele
CAndre Drummond*Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo Ball* (Q)Vasilije Micic
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFMiles Bridges (Q)Miles Bridges
CMark Williams* (Q)Nick Richards

Bulls at Raptors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Toronto Raptors
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFAyo DosunmuAyo Dosunmu
PFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
CNikola Vucevic* (Q)Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
PFJonathan MogboJonathan Mogbo
CJakob Poeltl*Bruno Fernando

Cavaliers at Nets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
Brooklyn Nets
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean Wade*Caris LeVert
PFEvan Mobley* (Q)Isaac Okoro
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBen Simmons*Dennis Schroder
SGKeon JohnsonKeon Johnson
SFDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
PFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

Nuggets at Kings

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Denver Nuggets
@
Sacramento Kings
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal Murray (Q)Jamal Murray
SGChristian Braun (Q)Christian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron GordonAaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGMalik MonkMalik Monk
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Jazz at Clippers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah Jazz
@
LA Clippers
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFNicolas Batum*Amir Coffey
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

