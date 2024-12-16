NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/16/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Heat at Pistons
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Simone Fontecchio*
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren* (Q)
|Isaiah Stewart
76ers at Hornets
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Guerschon Yabusele
|Guerschon Yabusele
|C
|Andre Drummond*
|Joel Embiid
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball* (Q)
|Vasilije Micic
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges (Q)
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Mark Williams* (Q)
|Nick Richards
Bulls at Raptors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|C
|Nikola Vucevic* (Q)
|Jalen Smith
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|PF
|Jonathan Mogbo
|Jonathan Mogbo
|C
|Jakob Poeltl*
|Bruno Fernando
Cavaliers at Nets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade*
|Caris LeVert
|PF
|Evan Mobley* (Q)
|Isaac Okoro
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ben Simmons*
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Keon Johnson
|Keon Johnson
|SF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
Nuggets at Kings
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray (Q)
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun (Q)
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Malik Monk
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Jazz at Clippers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Nicolas Batum*
|Amir Coffey
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
