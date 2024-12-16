NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Monday 12/16/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Heat at Pistons

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Duncan Robinson Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Simone Fontecchio* Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren* (Q) Isaiah Stewart

76ers at Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Guerschon Yabusele Guerschon Yabusele C Andre Drummond* Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball* (Q) Vasilije Micic SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges (Q) Miles Bridges C Mark Williams* (Q) Nick Richards

Bulls at Raptors

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Ayo Dosunmu Ayo Dosunmu PF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine C Nikola Vucevic* (Q) Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG RJ Barrett RJ Barrett SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji PF Jonathan Mogbo Jonathan Mogbo C Jakob Poeltl* Bruno Fernando

Cavaliers at Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade* Caris LeVert PF Evan Mobley* (Q) Isaac Okoro C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ben Simmons* Dennis Schroder SG Keon Johnson Keon Johnson SF Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith PF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Nuggets at Kings

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray (Q) Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun (Q) Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Malik Monk Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Jazz at Clippers

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Nicolas Batum* Amir Coffey C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.