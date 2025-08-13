Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 1:16 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (67-53) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-55)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NESN

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-174) | BOS: (+146)

HOU: (-174) | BOS: (+146) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150)

HOU: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-5, 2.51 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 7-6, 5.40 ERA

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (9-5) against the Red Sox and Walker Buehler (7-6). Brown's team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-7. The Red Sox are 12-8-0 ATS in Buehler's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 4-5 record in Buehler's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (65%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Astros vs Red Sox moneyline has Houston as a -174 favorite, while Boston is a +146 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Red Sox are -150 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +125.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Red Sox on Aug. 13, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 41 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won five of 11 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 60-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have gone 20-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.5% of those games).

Boston is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-56-5).

The Red Sox have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 68-52-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 40 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.374) and total hits (114) this season. He's batting .318 while slugging .486.

He ranks second in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Pena brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Yainer Diaz has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Christian Walker has been key for Houston with 102 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .456. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .265.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Trevor Story is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Wilyer Abreu paces his team with 85 hits.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!