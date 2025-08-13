Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (70-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-51)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MARQ

Blue Jays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CHC: (+116)

TOR: (-134) | CHC: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-8, 3.85 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 6-3, 3.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (8-8) for the Blue Jays and Cade Horton (6-3) for the Cubs. Gausman and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). The Cubs have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Horton's starts. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for four Horton starts this season -- they lost every time.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.2%)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Blue Jays, Chicago is the underdog at +116, and Toronto is -134 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cubs. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -178.

Blue Jays versus Cubs on Aug. 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (58.8%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 23-10 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 119 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 72-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs are 13-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a record of 4-8 (33.3%).

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-51-7).

The Cubs are 54-60-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 134 hits. He has a .300 batting average and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 24th in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying batters, he is ninth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Bichette has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Clement brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs.

Addison Barger has 18 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up a team-best .383 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .466.

He ranks 50th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 116 hits. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki has 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 47 walks while batting .248.

Nico Hoerner's .374 slugging percentage paces his team.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Head to Head

8/12/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/18/2024: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/31/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2022: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/29/2022: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

