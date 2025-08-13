Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Wednesday.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (67-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-4, 3.35 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 5-2, 1.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-4) to the mound, while Trevor Rogers (5-2) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Gilbert's team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have an 8-2-0 ATS record in Rogers' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.4%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Orioles reveal Seattle as the favorite (-142) and Baltimore as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Orioles are -137 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +114.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Orioles game on Aug. 13 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 47 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 25 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 117 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 51-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 61 total times this season. They've finished 27-34 in those games.

Baltimore is 9-15 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-63-4).

The Orioles have a 52-65-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 108 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .245 with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .587.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Josh Naylor has 118 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359. He's batting .291 and slugging .462.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Naylor has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .234 with a .304 OBP and 92 RBI for Seattle this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a team-best OBP (.354) and slugging percentage (.468), while pacing the Orioles in hits (119, while batting .284).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Henderson takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 93rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .235.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .262.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

