Guardians vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Marlins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (62-56) vs. Miami Marlins (57-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSFL

Guardians vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)

Guardians vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 7-4, 3.17 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 4-3, 3.25 ERA

The Guardians will call on Gavin Williams (7-4) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (4-3). When Williams starts, his team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 6-3-0 ATS in Pérez's nine starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 4-2 in Pérez's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.6%)

Guardians vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -126 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Marlins are -200 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +164.

Guardians vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Marlins contest on Aug. 13, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (65.3%) in those contests.

This year Cleveland has won 22 of 30 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 115 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 60-55-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 46-50 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Miami has a 35-41 record (winning 46.1% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-62-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 59.1% of their games this season, going 68-47-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 128 hits and an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .294.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 40th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 128th.

Carlos Santana has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.319/.338.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and 53 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has a team-high OBP (.362), and leads the Marlins in hits (110). He's batting .284 and slugging.

He is 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .366 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .242 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .236 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Guardians vs Marlins Head to Head

8/12/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/7/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!