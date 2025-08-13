Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 1:16 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets playing the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (64-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SNY, and FDSSO

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-200) | ATL: (+168)

NYM: (-200) | ATL: (+168) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-102) | ATL: +1.5 (-118)

NYM: -1.5 (-102) | ATL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 7-5, 2.98 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Braves) - 2-2, 6.18 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (7-5, 2.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 6.18 ERA). When Peterson starts, his team is 7-13-0 against the spread this season. Peterson's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-5. The Braves have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Carrasco's starts. The Braves are 2-3 in Carrasco's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (63.3%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mets, Atlanta is the underdog at +168, and New York is -200 playing at home.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Mets are -102 to cover, and the Braves are -118.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Braves on Aug. 13, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (62.5%) in those games.

New York has a record of 16-4 when favored by -200 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 54-60-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have gone 8-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.5% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-58-7).

The Braves have collected a 48-66-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 105 hits. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 24th in slugging.

Soto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .528, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging in MLB.

Alonso has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor is batting .243 with a .422 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .251 with a .322 OBP and 66 RBI for New York this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.455) and paces the Braves in hits (120). He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 63rd, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Olson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads his team with a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .237 while slugging .422.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 126th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .224 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Michael Harris II is batting .244 with 19 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!