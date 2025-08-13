Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 1:16 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Wednesday.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (64-56) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-63)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and MNNT

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-2, 4.38 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 11-5, 2.79 ERA

The probable starters are Cam Schlittler (1-2) for the Yankees and Joe Ryan (11-5) for the Twins. Schlittler's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have an 11-11-0 record against the spread in Ryan's starts. The Twins have a 1-3 record in Ryan's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.4%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Twins, New York is the favorite at -136, and Minnesota is +116 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -192 to cover.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Twins game on Aug. 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 56 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 45-30 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 51-68-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 38.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-26).

Minnesota has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-59-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 58-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 134 hits and an OBP of .448, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .693. He's batting .337.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 51st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in MLB.

Anthony Volpe has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.288/.420.

Volpe enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .244 with a .347 OBP and 46 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a slugging percentage of .563 and has 93 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .418 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 107th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 86th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers a has .352 on-base percentage to pace the Twins.

Brooks Lee is batting .243 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Yankees vs Twins Head to Head

8/12/2025: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/16/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2024: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

