NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 11/22/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Nets at 76ers

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas (Q) Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith (Q) Dorian Finney-Smith C Nicolas Claxton* (Q) Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Jared McCain Jared McCain SF Kelly Oubre* Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Joel Embiid Joel Embiid

Celtics at Wizards

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Bilal Coulibaly* (Q) Malcolm Brogdon SF Carlton Carrington Carlton Carrington PF Kyle Kuzma Kyle Kuzma C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

Pacers at Bucks

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Ben Sheppard* (Q) Quenton Jackson SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr.* A.J. Green SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Warriors at Pelicans

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry (Q) Stephen Curry SG Lindy Waters III* Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandon Boston Jr. Elfrid Payton SG Jordan Hawkins* (Q) Brandon Boston Jr. SF Brandon Ingram* (Q) Javonte Green PF Trey Murphy III* Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi (Q) Yves Missi

Trail Blazers at Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons* (Q) Scoot Henderson SG Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Donovan Clingan Donovan Clingan

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Hawks at Bulls

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson (Q) Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White (Q) Coby White SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Torrey Craig (Q) Torrey Craig C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Mavericks at Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyrie Irving Luka Doncic SG Quentin Grimes* Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively Dereck Lively

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Peyton Watson Peyton Watson C Nikola Jokic* (Q) Dario Saric

Kings at Clippers

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan* (Q) Keegan Murray PF Keegan Murray Trey Lyles C Domantas Sabonis* (Q) Alex Len

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Amir Coffey Amir Coffey PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

