NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 11/22/24
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Nets at 76ers
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas (Q)
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith (Q)
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|C
|Nicolas Claxton* (Q)
|Ben Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Jared McCain
|Jared McCain
|SF
|Kelly Oubre*
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Joel Embiid
Celtics at Wizards
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Bilal Coulibaly* (Q)
|Malcolm Brogdon
|SF
|Carlton Carrington
|Carlton Carrington
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|Kyle Kuzma
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
Pacers at Bucks
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Ben Sheppard* (Q)
|Quenton Jackson
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.*
|A.J. Green
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Warriors at Pelicans
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry (Q)
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Lindy Waters III*
|Moses Moody
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Elfrid Payton
|SG
|Jordan Hawkins* (Q)
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SF
|Brandon Ingram* (Q)
|Javonte Green
|PF
|Trey Murphy III*
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|Yves Missi (Q)
|Yves Missi
Trail Blazers at Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons* (Q)
|Scoot Henderson
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SF
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|Donovan Clingan
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Hawks at Bulls
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson (Q)
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White (Q)
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Torrey Craig (Q)
|Torrey Craig
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Mavericks at Nuggets
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Quentin Grimes*
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively
|Dereck Lively
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Peyton Watson
|Peyton Watson
|C
|Nikola Jokic* (Q)
|Dario Saric
Kings at Clippers
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan* (Q)
|Keegan Murray
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Trey Lyles
|C
|Domantas Sabonis* (Q)
|Alex Len
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Amir Coffey
|Amir Coffey
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
