menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 11/22/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 11/22/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Nets at 76ers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 23 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron Thomas (Q)Cameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-Smith (Q)Dorian Finney-Smith
CNicolas Claxton* (Q)Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGJared McCainJared McCain
SFKelly Oubre*Paul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CJoel EmbiidJoel Embiid

Celtics at Wizards

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Boston Celtics
@
Washington Wizards
Nov 23 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGBilal Coulibaly* (Q)Malcolm Brogdon
SFCarlton CarringtonCarlton Carrington
PFKyle KuzmaKyle Kuzma
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

Pacers at Bucks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Nov 23 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGBen Sheppard* (Q)Quenton Jackson
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr.*A.J. Green
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Warriors at Pelicans

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Golden State Warriors
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Nov 23 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen Curry (Q)Stephen Curry
SGLindy Waters III*Moses Moody
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandon Boston Jr.Elfrid Payton
SGJordan Hawkins* (Q)Brandon Boston Jr.
SFBrandon Ingram* (Q)Javonte Green
PFTrey Murphy III*Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
CYves Missi (Q)Yves Missi

Trail Blazers at Rockets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Portland Trail Blazers
@
Houston Rockets
Nov 23 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee Simons* (Q)Scoot Henderson
SGShaedon SharpeShaedon Sharpe
SFToumani CamaraToumani Camara
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDonovan ClinganDonovan Clingan

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Hawks at Bulls

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Atlanta Hawks
@
Chicago Bulls
Nov 23 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen Johnson (Q)Jalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby White (Q)Coby White
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFTorrey Craig (Q)Torrey Craig
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Mavericks at Nuggets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Dallas Mavericks
@
Denver Nuggets
Nov 23 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyrie IrvingLuka Doncic
SGQuentin Grimes*Kyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck LivelyDereck Lively

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFPeyton WatsonPeyton Watson
CNikola Jokic* (Q)Dario Saric

Kings at Clippers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Sacramento Kings
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Nov 23 3:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozan* (Q)Keegan Murray
PFKeegan MurrayTrey Lyles
CDomantas Sabonis* (Q)Alex Len

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFAmir CoffeyAmir Coffey
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup