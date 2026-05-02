NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks and Predictions for Saturday 5/2/26 (Sixers-Celtics Game 7)

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Sixers +7.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Celtics vs 76ers Game 7 Pick -- Sixers +7.5

Spread Betting Philadelphia 76ers May 2 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The cleanest way to attack this matchup is to take the points with the Philadelphia 76ers. That is not a blind fade of the Boston Celtics; it is a number play rooted in how this series has actually behaved. The Sixers have already won twice in Boston in this matchup, including a 113-97 win in Game 5, and they just handled the Celtics 106-93 in Game 6 to force this winner-take-all spot.

Boston may still be the more complete team on paper, but the margin between these two teams has been smaller than the line suggests -- and we've seen that repeatedly across six games.

Tyrese Maxey has become the pressure-release valve that keeps Philadelphia from getting bogged down in half-court possessions. Maxey put up 30 points in Game 6, and he's scored 29 and 25 points in his last two games in Boston.

Anything can happen in Game 7, and with Maxey's three-point volume -- double-digit attempts in half of the games in this series -- he offers a sky-high scoring ceiling. Maxey getting hot from three would go a long way toward Philly covering.

Embiid’s return matters here, too, even if he is not at full peak form. After coming back from an appendectomy, he posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in Game 6. The 76ers don't need prime MVP Embiid, and Game 6 showed it. They need him to play well, and they need his size, passing and gravity to create looks for others.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum left Game 6 early with a leg injury, and that's obviously a concern -- even though he's expected to be fine for tonight. But maybe the biggest worry for Boston is an offense that was amazing in the regular season but has been held under 100 points three times in the past five games as they've been bottled up by the Sixers' defense.

I am expecting another lower-scoring, grinding game in a high-pressure Game 7. That type of game environment should help Philly stay close, and while I'm not willing to back the 76ers to win, I like them to cover.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.