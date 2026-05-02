2026 Kentucky Derby Superfecta Picks: Best Bets for the Run for the Roses

What are The Best Superfecta Bets for Today's Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby superfecta is one of the most thrilling — and most lucrative — bets in all of sports. Pick the first four finishers in exact order in a 20-horse field, and the payoff can be life-changing. Even modest tickets routinely return hundreds of dollars on a small investment.

Last year's Kentucky Derby superfecta paid $1,682 for a $1 base bet. In 2022, Rich Strike's shocking win pushed the superfecta to over $10,000. The chaos of a 20-horse field means long shots almost always land somewhere in the top four — and that's exactly what makes the superfecta worth playing every year.

Here's how to build your 2026 Kentucky Derby superfecta ticket, from the mechanics to the picks.

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What Is a Superfecta?

A superfecta requires you to correctly pick the first four finishers of a race in exact order. It is harder to hit than an exacta (top two in order) or trifecta (top three in order), but the payoffs reflect that difficulty. The minimum superfecta bet at Churchill Downs is $1, though most bettors use $0.10 base bets to keep ticket costs manageable while covering more combinations.

How to Build a Superfecta Ticket

Because picking four horses in exact order in a 20-horse field is genuinely hard, most bettors use one of two approaches:

Key a horse on top, spread underneath. If you have a strong opinion on the winner, single that horse in first and use multiple horses in the second, third, and fourth positions. This keeps costs reasonable while giving you flexibility beneath your top pick.

Box your top contenders. A four-horse superfecta box covers all 24 possible finishing combinations among those four horses. At $0.10 per combination, a four-horse box costs just $2.40 — a very affordable way to cover your top picks in any order.

The real art of the superfecta is the fourth leg. Unlike the exacta and trifecta where you're focusing tightly on your strongest opinions, the fourth slot is where you want to spread to live long shots. A single bomb in fourth place is what separates a $50 superfecta payout from a $2,000 one.

Here are the common costs at $0.10 per combination:

Superfecta Ticket Costs at $0.10 Minimum superfecta bet at Churchill Downs is $1.00 · $0.10 base bets available at FanDuel Racing Ticket Type Combinations $0.10 Cost 4-horse box 24 $2.40 5-horse box 120 $12.00 1 key + 3 others underneath ★ Starter 6 $0.60 1 key + 4 others underneath ★ Best Value 24 $2.40 1 key + 5 others underneath 60 $6.00

2026 Kentucky Derby Superfecta Contenders

The Key: The Puma (#9, 5-1)

The Puma is the anchor of this ticket, just as he is in our exacta and trifecta plays. He arrives off a runner-up finish in the Florida Derby — the best prep race of this Kentucky Derby cycle — where he lost by a nose to Commandment and finished ahead of Chief Wallabee. He's improving with every start, he's drawn a clean middle gate in post 9, and the connections are the same Gustavo Delgado/Javier Castellano tandem that won the 2023 Derby with Mage from this very track. The pace scenario sets up perfectly for a stalker with his profile — several speed horses will battle early, leaving a clear lane for The Puma to close into.

Critically, no Kentucky Derby winner since Authentic in 2020 has won his final prep. The Puma fits that pattern exactly.

Second and Third: The Florida Derby Trio

Commandment (#6, 6-1) is the most accomplished horse in the field — four wins in his last four starts, including the Florida Derby and the Fountain of Youth. He drew a manageable post 6 and has already proven he handles Churchill Downs dirt, having won his maiden here last November. He's the logical second choice to win and the safest second/third leg on your ticket.

Chief Wallabee (#12, 8-1) has only three career starts but enormous upside. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott added blinkers and the horse worked brilliantly at Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the race. He brings tactical versatility that matters in a 20-horse field, and the Mott/Junior Alvarado combination won last year's Derby with Sovereignty. Underneath The Puma, he's a core part of the ticket.

Further Ado (#17, 6-1) drew the historically winless post 17 and merits some skepticism as a win bet — but in the third and fourth slots of a superfecta, his class keeps him in play. He posted the highest Beyer figure in the field (106) at the Blue Grass Stakes and will likely be grinding late even from a difficult draw.

The Fourth Leg: Where the Money Is Made

This is where you open up. The fourth slot of a superfecta is where long shots earn their place on your ticket — even horses you'd never consider backing to win become valuable here. Target these:

Golden Tempo (#19, 30-1) is a Curlin son who has improved with every distance increase and figures to love the 1¼-mile Derby trip more than any race he's run. He missed by a length in the Louisiana Derby last out and has the stamina pedigree to grind past tiring horses late — exactly what the fourth slot needs.

Wonder Dean (#10, 20-1+) drew one of the best posts in the race at post 10 — home of Secretariat, Sunday Silence, and Giacomo. The Japanese invader won the UAE Derby and has connections already familiar with the Kentucky Derby. At a big price with a favorable draw, he's a natural fourth-leg inclusion.

Emerging Market (#15, 15-1) is trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat — a combination that knows how to place a horse for a big spot. He's a closer who will be running past horses late, which is exactly the profile that sneaks into fourth.

Danon Bourbon (#7, 20-1) gives you international intrigue from a great post. He's well-bred for the distance and will be finishing late — another logical deep closer to sprinkle in the fourth slot at a price.

2026 Kentucky Derby Superfecta Best Bets

Ticket 1: Core Superfecta Key Box — $4.80

$0.10 superfecta key box: #9 on top with #6, #12, #18 in any order underneath

This is the tightest, most confident ticket. Key The Puma to win, with Commandment, Chief Wallabee, and Further Ado filling the next three spots in any order. If the Florida Derby form runs true, this ticket fires.

Ticket 2: Value Superfecta — $6.00

$0.10 superfecta: #9 WIN / #6, #12 / #6, #12, #18 / #10, #19, #15, #7

Key The Puma on top. Use Commandment and Chief Wallabee in second. Open up second and third with Further Ado. Spread wide in fourth with Wonder Dean, Golden Tempo, Emerging Market, and Danon Bourbon. This is the ticket built to catch a long shot in fourth and turn a small investment into a big payout.

Ticket 3: Four-Horse Box — $2.40

$0.10 superfecta box: #9, #6, #12, #19

The simplest play. Box The Puma, Commandment, Chief Wallabee, and Golden Tempo in all 24 combinations. If any of these four horses fill the top four spots in any order, the ticket cashes. At $2.40 it's the most accessible superfecta play on the card.

Bottom Line

The superfecta is the highest-ceiling bet on the Kentucky Derby card, and the 2026 field sets up beautifully for a big payout. The Florida Derby form gives you a logical spine — The Puma, Commandment, and Chief Wallabee — while the wide-open fourth slot creates the opportunity to cash something significant by spreading to Golden Tempo, Wonder Dean, and Emerging Market.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.