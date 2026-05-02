76ers vs. Celtics Game 7: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Magic vs Pistons Best Bets at a Glance

Tyrese Maxey Over 23.5 Points

Jayson Tatum Over 23.5 Points

Leg 3: Under 206.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Celtics vs. 76ers Props and Betting Picks for Game 7

Tyrese Maxey - Points Tyrese Maxey Over May 2 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this works:

Even with Joel Embiid back, Tyrese Maxey is the engine of the Philadelphia 76ers' offense, especially in high-leverage moments. He dropped 30 points in Game 6, leading the Sixers to force Game 7.

Key data:

Averaging 26.3 PPG in this series

Has proven he can score on the road in Boston, netting 25 and 29 in the past two road games

High usage rate in isolation + pick-and-roll sets

Should see heavy minutes in a Game 7

Jayson Tatum - Points Jayson Tatum Over May 2 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this works:

Despite getting banged up in Game 6, Tatum is expected to be fine for Game 7. He remains one of the Boston Celtics' primary offensive hubs, averaging around 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists in this series

Key data:

Usage floor is high in an elimination game

Assuming he's healthy, he should see hefty minutes

Took at least 10 threes in both Games 4 and 5, raising his scoring ceiling

Boston turns to him often in late-clock situations

Total Points Under May 2 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this works:

Game 7s are historically slower, tighter, and more defensive, and this series is already trending that direction.

Key data:

Game 6 finished 106-93 (199 total points)

Celtics' high-flying offense has been grounded, going under 100 points in three of the last five games

Defensive intensity ramps up in elimination games

Matchup angle:

Boston relies on half-court execution

Philadelphia slows pace through Embiid touches and deliberate offense, with Embiid boosting the Sixers' rim protection

SGP Odds at Publication: +566

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

