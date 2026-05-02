2026 Kentucky Derby Payouts: How Much Do the Winners Really Make?

How Much Do the Winning Jockeys, Owners, and Horse Trainers Take Home for Winning The Kentucky Derby?

The 2026 Kentucky Derby carries a $5 million purse — making it the second-richest Thoroughbred race in North America behind only the Breeders' Cup Classic. But the headline number only tells part of the story. By the time the roses are draped over the winner and the connections celebrate in the Churchill Downs infield, that $5 million has been sliced, split, and taxed in ways most casual fans never think about.

Here's exactly how the money flows — from the total purse down to what the winning jockey actually deposits in the bank.

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The 2026 Kentucky Derby Purse: $5 Million Total

The total purse has been $5 million for three consecutive years, having jumped from $3 million in 2023 when Churchill Downs raised the stakes ahead of the landmark 150th running in 2024. Only the top five finishers in the 20-horse field receive any purse money at all — the other 15 horses go home empty-handed beyond a minimum $500 riding fee paid to their jockeys.

Here's how the $5 million is distributed:

2026 Kentucky Derby Purse Distribution Total purse: $5,000,000 · Churchill Downs · May 2, 2026 Finish Purse Share Amount 1st Winner 62% $3,100,000 2nd Place 20% $1,000,000 3rd 10% $500,000 4th 5% $250,000 5th 3% $150,000 6th–20th No Purse — $0 + $500 fee

For context, second place alone pays $1 million — more than the entire first-place prize was worth before 2024.

How Much Does the Winning Owner Make?

The owner of the winning horse takes the largest single cut of the first-place purse. In a standard arrangement, the winning owner receives 80% of the first-place prize money — $2.48 million in 2026 — but that figure isn't pure profit. TwinSpires

The cost to enter a horse in the Kentucky Derby is $25,000, and another $25,000 is required to actually start in the race. There's also a minimum $600 Triple Crown nomination fee, reducing the owner's net winnings to approximately $2,429,400 before taxes. TwinSpires

That's before accounting for the year-round costs of owning and campaigning a top thoroughbred — training fees, veterinary care, travel, and staffing — which can run well into six figures over the course of a prep season. Winning the Kentucky Derby is enormously lucrative, but it's rarely the windfall it appears on paper for owners who've been investing in a horse for years.

It's also worth noting that it's common for Kentucky Derby horses to be owned by partnerships comprised of two or more people, stables, or groups, meaning the prize money must be subdivided according to the specifics of each partnership. Last year's winner Sovereignty was owned by Godolphin Racing LLC, a large operation. Many Derby horses are owned by syndicates where dozens of individuals hold fractional shares. TwinSpires

How Much Does the Winning Trainer Make?

The winning trainer typically receives 10% of the first-place prize money — $310,000 in 2026 — before taxes, and also receives a trophy. TwinSpires

For the trainers in this year's field, here's what a win tonight means:

Todd Pletcher (Renegade): A win would be his third Kentucky Derby, adding $310,000 to his résumé

A win would be his third Kentucky Derby, adding $310,000 to his résumé Brad Cox (Commandment, Further Ado): The Louisville native training at his home track — a win with either horse earns $310,000

The Louisville native training at his home track — a win with either horse earns $310,000 Gustavo Delgado (The Puma): Won the 2023 Derby with Mage; a repeat earns $310,000

Won the 2023 Derby with Mage; a repeat earns $310,000 Bill Mott (Chief Wallabee): The Hall of Famer won last year with Sovereignty; back-to-back would pay another $310,000

The Hall of Famer won last year with Sovereignty; back-to-back would pay another $310,000 Bob Baffert (Litmus Test, Potente): Chasing a record seventh Derby win; a victory earns $310,000

How Much Does the Winning Jockey Make?

This is where the numbers get most interesting — because the jockey's share goes through several layers before it becomes a personal payday.

The winning jockey receives 10% of the first-place purse — $310,000 in 2026. But the winning jockey doesn't keep the entirety of that sum. In a typical arrangement, 25% ($77,500) is paid to the jockey's agent, and 5% ($15,500) goes to the valet who assisted with riding gear. This leaves the jockey's winning payday at approximately $217,000 before taxes. TwinSpires

For jockeys who don't win, the jockeys of the runner-up and third-place finishers typically receive 5% of the purse money earned by their horses — $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. After payments to agents and valets, those paydays drop to approximately $35,000 and $17,500 before taxes. Jockeys finishing fourth through last receive only the minimum $500 riding fee. TwinSpires

Here's what tonight's key jockeys stand to earn with a win:

2026 Kentucky Derby: What Each Jockey Wins Tonight Based on standard 10% jockey share · After 25% agent fee and 5% valet deduction · Pre-tax Jockey Horse Gross (10%) Net After Fees Irad Ortiz Jr. Renegade $310,000 ~$217,000 Javier Castellano Derby Winner The Puma $310,000 ~$217,000 Luis Saez Commandment $310,000 ~$217,000 Junior Alvarado Derby Winner Chief Wallabee $310,000 ~$217,000 John Velazquez Further Ado $310,000 ~$217,000 Flavien Prat Emerging Market $310,000 ~$217,000

It's worth noting that Javier Castellano and Junior Alvarado are the only jockeys in this field who have won the Kentucky Derby — Castellano with Mage in 2023 and Alvarado with Sovereignty last year. Both know exactly what tonight's payday feels like.

Where the $3.1 Million First-Place Purse Goes Full breakdown of the 2026 Kentucky Derby winner's share · All figures pre-tax Recipient Share Amount (Pre-Tax) Owner(s) 80% $2,480,000 Trainer 10% $310,000 Jockey (gross) 10% $310,000 Jockey's agent Deducted from jockey's share ~2.5% −$77,500 Jockey's valet Deducted from jockey's share ~0.5% −$15,500 Jockey's net take-home After agent & valet fees ~7% ~$217,000 Entry & start fees Deducted from owner's share — −$50,600 Owner's net After entry, start & nomination fees ~78% ~$2,429,400

How Does the 2026 Derby Purse Compare?

The Kentucky Derby leads all three Triple Crown races by a wide margin. Both the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes carry $2 million purses in 2026 — less than half of the Derby's total. The only North American race that exceeds the Kentucky Derby's purse is the Breeders' Cup Classic, which offers $7 million. NBC Bay Area

For historical perspective, the very first Kentucky Derby in 1875 paid $2,850 to the winner. By 2005, first place had climbed to over $1.6 million. The jump to $5 million in 2024 marked the single largest purse increase in the race's history.

The Real Value of Winning Goes Beyond the Purse

For owners, the true financial prize of winning the Kentucky Derby isn't the purse — it's what comes next. A Kentucky Derby winner immediately commands multi-million dollar stud fees upon retirement. American Pharoah, the 2015 winner, was syndicated for a reported $200 million breeding value. Even horses without Triple Crown ambitions become enormously valuable sires after a Derby win. The $2.4 million purse is almost a rounding error compared to the lifetime breeding revenue a Derby winner can generate.

For jockeys and trainers, the financial impact is similarly long-tailed. A Kentucky Derby win on the résumé commands higher fees, more prominent rides, and career opportunities that last decades. Javier Castellano's 2023 Derby win with Mage elevated his already elite profile; a second win tonight with The Puma would cement his place among the all-time greats.

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