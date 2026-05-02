2026 Kentucky Derby Odds: Post Position Picks - Best and Worst Draws for Saturday's Race

What is the Kentucky Derby Odds Post Position Analysis?

Post position matters in every horse race, but at the Kentucky Derby it can be the difference between cashing a ticket and tearing one up. With a 20-horse field thundering down Churchill Downs' long stretch, where a horse starts has a measurable impact on the trip it gets — and the data proves it.

Below, we break down every key post position in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field, identify which horses drew well, which drew poorly, and which horses you should think twice about backing on Saturday.

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The Data Behind the Draw

Churchill Downs has tracked post position outcomes since the starting gate was introduced in 1930. Here's what 96 years of history tells us about Saturday's race.

Best posts by win percentage (full fields):

Post 5: 10.4% win rate, 10 winners all-time — the most of any post

Post 8: 9.5% win rate, 9 winners — Mage won from here in 2023

Post 10: 10.1% win rate, 9 winners — Sunday Silence, Secretariat, Giacomo all broke from here

Post 7: 8.4% win rate, 8 winners — last year Journalism finished 2nd from this post; Justify won from here in 2018

Worst posts by win percentage:

Post 17: 0 wins in 46 attempts — the only post that has never produced a Derby winner

Post 6: just 2 wins in 96 attempts (2.1%) — last winner was Sea Hero back in 1993

Post 11: 2 wins in 85 attempts (2.4%)

Post 12: 3 wins in 81 attempts (3.7%)

One other key finding: nine of the last 15 Kentucky Derby winners (60%) broke from post 13 or wider. In a 20-horse field, clear trips and room to run matter more than saving ground on the inside.

The 2026 Draw: Winners and Losers

🟢 Best Draws

The Puma — Post 9 Post 9 has a modest 4.3% win rate historically, but The Puma is one of the hottest horses in the field right now, having overtaken morning-line favorite Renegade to sit as a co-favorite at 5-1. Trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano — the same tandem that won the 2023 Derby with Mage — know this track well. Post 9 puts The Puma in a spot where he can find his footing without burning early energy, which suits his stalking style perfectly.

Commandment — Post 6 Post 6 looks bad on paper (just 2 wins in 96 attempts), but the horse matters more than the number. Commandment is the most accomplished runner in this field — four wins from his last four starts, including the Grade 1 Florida Derby — and he has the tactical versatility to run between horses and find his own path. Trainer Brad Cox won't be losing sleep over this draw.

Chief Wallabee — Post 12 Post 12 has produced only 3 winners since 1930, but Chief Wallabee has early speed that lets him escape the historical baggage of a tough number. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado — who won last year's Derby together with Sovereignty — know how to put a horse in position. At 8-1, he's the horse with the pedigree draw that matters most: the connections, not the gate.

Wonder Dean — Post 10 Post 10 is one of the best gates at Churchill Downs — Secretariat, Sunday Silence, Giacomo, and Spend a Buck all broke from here. The Japanese invader might be flying under the radar at double-digit odds, but his draw gives him every chance of finding clear ground early, which is exactly what an international horse needs to adapt to the chaos of a 20-horse field.

🔴 Horses to Fade Based on Their Draw

Renegade — Post 1 (5-1 favorite) This is the headline fade of the 2026 Derby. No horse has won the Kentucky Derby from the rail since Ferdinand in 1986 — a 40-year drought across 39 attempts. The rail forces a horse to either gun to the front early and expend energy leading the field, or get squeezed back and navigate traffic for the entire race. For Renegade specifically, his style as a late-running closer makes the rail particularly dangerous. Closer need room to accelerate in the stretch — and at post 1 in a 20-horse field, that room is the hardest thing to find. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. has also never finished better than third in the Kentucky Derby in prior attempts. Renegade may well be the best horse in this race, but his draw is a genuine liability at his price.

Further Ado — Post 17 (6-1) Post 17 has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 46 attempts — the only post in Derby history with a zero in the win column. Further Ado is a legitimate 6-1 contender coming off a dominant Blue Grass Stakes performance, but outside posts require horses to use extra energy early to avoid being stuck out wide through the first turn. Further Ado's running style also tends to put him up closer to the pace, which is the worst combination with a wide draw — more ground covered early, less horse late. At 6-1, you're not being compensated nearly enough for these trip concerns.

Albus — Post 2 (30-1) Post 2 hasn't produced a winner since Affirmed in 1978. The Wood Memorial winner earned his spot but was not highly regarded by top handicappers entering the week. The post doesn't help, but even in a perfect draw Albus would face a steep climb against this field. He's best used as a small inclusion in exotics rather than a win bet.

Six Speed — Post 17 (UAE invader) Six Speed drew post 17 — the graveyard of Derby history. The UAE-based runner has never competed on American soil and faces the dual challenge of an unfamiliar racing surface and the worst gate at Churchill Downs. Fade confidently.

Posts to Watch: The Overlooked Middle

While bettors focus on the rail curse and the outside draw disasters, some of the most historically productive real estate in the Kentucky Derby sits in the middle of the gate — posts 7 through 10. All four of those posts have produced 8 or more winners apiece. In 2026, that zone holds The Puma (9), Wonder Dean (10), and Danon Bourbon (7). If the pace gets hot early — and with Renegade on the rail and several speed horses in the field it might — closers breaking from the middle of the gate will be perfectly positioned to run past a tiring front end.

2026 Kentucky Derby Post Position Grades Based on Churchill Downs historical data (1930–2025) · Post time 6:57 p.m. ET · Churchill Downs Favorable Draw Neutral Fade Post Horse Odds Post Win % Grade 1 Renegade Co-Fav 5-1 8.3% 🔴 Hard Fade 2 Albus 30-1 7.3% 🔴 Fade 3 Intrepido 30-1+ 6.3% 🟡 Neutral 4 Litmus Test 30-1 5.2% 🔴 Fade 6 Commandment 6-1 2.1% 🟢 Horse Overcomes 7 Danon Bourbon 20-1 8.4% 🟢 Good Draw 8 Potente 20-1 9.5% 🟢 Good Draw 9 The Puma Co-Fav 5-1 4.3% 🟢 Suits Style 10 Wonder Dean 20-1+ 10.1% 🟢 Best Draw 11 Emerging Market 15-1 2.4% 🟡 Neutral 12 Chief Wallabee 8-1 3.7% 🟡 Horse Overcomes 17 Further Ado 6-1 0.0% 🔴 Hard Fade 17 Six Speed 50-1+ 0.0% 🔴 Hard Fade

Bottom Line

The data is clear: the 2026 Kentucky Derby draw created genuine liabilities for two of the top-five favorites. Renegade at the rail and Further Ado at the only winless post in Derby history are both horses you should either downgrade or fade entirely in your wagering. The sweet spot in this race — historically and contextually — is the middle of the gate, where The Puma, Wonder Dean, and Danon Bourbon all sit with clear running lanes and the ability to find their best position without burning early energy.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.