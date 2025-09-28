Nationals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Nationals vs White Sox Game Info

Washington Nationals (66-95) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-102)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and CHSN

Nationals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

WSH: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-194) | CHW: -1.5 (+160)

WSH: +1.5 (-194) | CHW: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Nationals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-9, 4.12 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 6-8, 3.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Brad Lord (5-9) to the mound, while Shane Smith (6-8) will get the nod for the White Sox. When Lord starts, his team is 10-7-0 against the spread this season. Lord's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox are 16-12-0 against the spread when Smith starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 25 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 8-17 in those games.

Nationals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.4%)

Nationals vs White Sox Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -104 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The White Sox are +160 to cover, while the Nationals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals versus White Sox on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (35%) in those contests.

This year Washington has won six of 18 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 83 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 77-78-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 152 total times this season. They've gone 55-97 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a record of 54-95 (36.2%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-76-8).

The White Sox have collected an 88-68-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (153) this season. He has a .257 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 75th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .258 with 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Luis Garcia has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.291/.414.

Josh Bell has 22 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Bell takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 32 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 126th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 135 hits while slugging .432. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 74th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated a team-best .332 on-base percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .239 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 24 walks.

Nationals vs White Sox Head to Head

9/27/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2025: 10-9 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-9 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/14/2024: 4-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/20/2023: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

