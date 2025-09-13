Nationals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Nationals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nationals vs Pirates Game Info

Washington Nationals (61-86) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-84)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SportsNet PT

Nationals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

WSH: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-200) | PIT: -1.5 (+164)

WSH: +1.5 (-200) | PIT: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Nationals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 1.86 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-1, 7.36 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Andrew Alvarez (1-0) versus the Pirates and Bubba Chandler (2-1). Alvarez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Alvarez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Chandler has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for one Chandler start this season -- they lost.

Nationals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (53.3%)

Nationals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Nationals, Pittsburgh is the underdog at -100, and Washington is -118 playing at home.

Nationals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Pirates are +164 to cover, while the Nationals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Pirates contest on Sept. 13, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (33.3%) in those games.

This season Washington has been victorious two times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 71-70-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 41 of the 99 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 35-52 (40.2%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-79-6 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have gone 76-64-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .445.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Abrams has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

James Wood has 143 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season. He's batting .261.

Among qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Wood has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with five doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Luis Garcia has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.298/.411.

Josh Bell has been key for Washington with 101 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .401 and has 131 hits, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 107th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .336 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .380.

His batting average is 113th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 125th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .201 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.

Tommy Pham is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Nationals vs Pirates Head to Head

9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

