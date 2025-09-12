Nationals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Washington Nationals are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nationals vs Pirates Game Info

Washington Nationals (60-86) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-83)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SportsNet PT

Nationals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-110) | PIT: (-106)

WSH: (-110) | PIT: (-106) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158)

WSH: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Nationals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-8, 4.20 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-14, 4.16 ERA

The Nationals will call on Brad Lord (5-8) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-14). Lord and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Lord's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Keller starts, the Pirates are 16-12-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 9-13 record in Keller's 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (55.7%)

Nationals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Nationals, Pittsburgh is the underdog at -106, and Washington is -110 playing at home.

Nationals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Pirates are +158 to cover, while the Nationals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Pirates Over/Under

Nationals versus Pirates, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season Washington has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 140 chances this season.

The Nationals are 70-70-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 41 of the 98 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 39-57 (40.6%).

The Pirates have played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-79-6).

The Pirates have a 76-63-0 record ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .266 with 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .328 while slugging .446.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

James Wood has 141 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season. He's batting .260.

He is 74th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Wood has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Luis Garcia has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Josh Bell has 20 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 130 hits with a .402 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 107th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .339 OBP. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .384.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .200.

Tommy Pham has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 42 walks while hitting .256.

Nationals vs Pirates Head to Head

4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

