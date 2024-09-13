Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Washington Nationals taking on the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (65-81) vs. Miami Marlins (55-92)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

WSH: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: DJ Herz (Nationals) - 3-7, 3.82 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 4-6, 4.88 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA). Herz and his team are 7-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Herz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins are 8-9-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 6-8 record in Cabrera's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (64%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -142 favorite at home.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Nationals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +152 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are -184.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Nationals-Marlins on Sept. 13, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 11 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 142 opportunities.

The Nationals are 79-63-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 128 total times this season. They've gone 51-77 in those games.

Miami has a record of 33-56 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37.1%).

The Marlins have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-61-6).

The Marlins are 68-78-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .239 with 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .427.

He is 103rd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Abrams will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Luis Garcia has 128 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Keibert Ruiz has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .261 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Ruiz takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles and two RBI.

Jacob Young has been key for Washington with 109 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .336.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a slugging percentage of .447 and has 115 hits, both team-high figures for the Marlins. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 92nd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez paces his team with a .304 OBP. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .418.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Otto Lopez is hitting .254 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .332 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/18/2023: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

