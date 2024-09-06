NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Focused Health 250

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta, it's important to remember how this track has raced recently.

Although it races like a true superspeedway in the Cup Series, it's more of a hybrid between that and an intermediate track in Xfinity. The incident rate has historically been lower, leading to slightly more predictable results.

That's reflected in my win sims, which have a pair of drivers more than 10% likely to win. One of them is a value in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

Let's dive into the full sims for the Focused Health 250 in Atlanta, and then we'll lay out where we can find some value below.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Austin Hill 18.0% 40.0% 53.3% Riley Herbst 10.5% 28.2% 41.6% Cole Custer 9.2% 24.7% 38.5% Ryan Truex 8.3% 23.9% 37.7% Chandler Smith 8.1% 23.8% 38.2% Justin Allgaier 7.3% 22.6% 35.5% Parker Kligerman 7.2% 21.1% 35.2% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Atlanta

Riley Herbst (+1800): Herbst is -- far and away -- my model's favorite bet of the night. He won Indianapolis in this same rules package, was runner-up in Talladega, and finished fourth in Daytona. My model tends to love Herbst, and it's possibly too high on him, but I think it's on him for good reason here.

(+1800): Herbst is -- far and away -- my model's favorite bet of the night. He won Indianapolis in this same rules package, was runner-up in Talladega, and finished fourth in Daytona. My model tends to love Herbst, and it's possibly too high on him, but I think it's on him for good reason here. Cole Custer (+1200): Herbst's teammate, Custer was the other dominant car in Indy, finishing second there. His Atlanta record is more mixed, but he did finish top-10 here in the Cup Series back in 2022.

(+1200): Herbst's teammate, Custer was the other dominant car in Indy, finishing second there. His Atlanta record is more mixed, but he did finish top-10 here in the Cup Series back in 2022. Parker Kligerman (+1600): Of these three, I'm closest to market on Kligerman, but he's at least a slim value. He finished third in Daytona, had a sixth-place average running position in the first Atlanta race, and was fourth here last year.

