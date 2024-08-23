NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Best Bets: LiUNA! 175

The key question for this week's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race is how much you buy into Ty Majeski's recent surge.

Majeski enters off wins in both Richmond and IRP, and Milwaukee is another track with minimal banking. It's also Majeski's home track, so narrative street is firmly in his corner.

My model's still slower to react on Majeski, instead putting faith in the larger sample we've seen throughout this year. That could mean it's undervaluing Majeski, but it's also possible the market is undervaluing others based on what they've done in just two races.

Below are how my win sims see things playing out prior to practice and qualifying, beneath which you can see which drivers stand out relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds for Milwaukee.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Christian Eckes 28.0% 54.5% 67.2% Corey Heim 21.6% 48.3% 62.3% Grant Enfinger 7.8% 28.7% 48.0% Ty Majeski 5.8% 22.3% 38.9% Sammy Smith 5.6% 20.6% 36.2% Taylor Gray 4.3% 15.1% 25.8% Ben Rhodes 3.7% 14.6% 26.1% View Full Table

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Betting Picks for Milwaukee

Christian Eckes (+330): Eckes was runner-up to Majeski in both IRP and Richmond, giving him five podiums this year in races he hasn't won. With wins at Nashville, Martinsville, and Bristol also in the mix, Eckes is in the hunt often enough to justify betting him at a short number.

(+330): Eckes was runner-up to Majeski in both IRP and Richmond, giving him five podiums this year in races he hasn't won. With wins at Nashville, Martinsville, and Bristol also in the mix, Eckes is in the hunt often enough to justify betting him at a short number. Taylor Gray (+4500): Gray has flashed on flat tracks recently, posting top-fives in both the Truck and Xfinity Series races in Pocono and Richmond. He had a ninth-place average running position in Milwaukee last year, so the model views him as a driver with juice.

(+4500): Gray has flashed on flat tracks recently, posting top-fives in both the Truck and Xfinity Series races in Pocono and Richmond. He had a ninth-place average running position in Milwaukee last year, so the model views him as a driver with juice. Ben Rhodes (+5000): Rhodes tends to pop most on flatter tracks, having posted sixth-place average running positions in both Gateway and Richmond. He also podiumed at Darlington, showing he has skill at intermediate, unique tracks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you on Sunday? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds for Milwaukee to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.