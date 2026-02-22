NASCAR Odds Atlanta: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Autotrader 400?

The 2026 NASCAR season is off and running as the circuit heads to Atlanta for today's Autotrader 400.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win at Atlanta?

NASCAR Odds for Atlanta

Driver Odds Chase Elliott +900 Joey Logano +900 Ryan Blaney +1000 Kyle Larson +1100 Carson Hocevar +1400 Kyle Busch +1400 William Byron +1400 View Full Table ChevronDown

