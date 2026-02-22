NASCAR Odds Atlanta: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Autotrader 400?
The 2026 NASCAR season is off and running as the circuit heads to Atlanta for today's Autotrader 400.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win at Atlanta?
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
NASCAR Odds for Atlanta
Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Driver
Odds
|Chase Elliott
|+900
|Joey Logano
|+900
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Kyle Larson
|+1100
|Carson Hocevar
|+1400
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|William Byron
|+1400
Which NASCAR bets stand out to you?
