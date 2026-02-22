FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NASCAR Odds Atlanta: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Autotrader 400?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

The 2026 NASCAR season is off and running as the circuit heads to Atlanta for today's Autotrader 400.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win at Atlanta?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds for Atlanta

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Chase Elliott+900
Joey Logano+900
Ryan Blaney+1000
Kyle Larson+1100
Carson Hocevar+1400
Kyle Busch+1400
William Byron+1400

Which NASCAR bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

