Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Championship Race at Phoenix

Corey Heim is the deserving champion this year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. And he's probably going to get the job done.

But nothing's ever certain in NASCAR, especially in a one-race championship. And I'm actually showing value in all three of his competitors to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds.

So, looks like we're betting against Heim Time this week. What could possibly go wrong?

Let's start by laying out my model's sims for the Championship Four. Then we can go through the full sims before digging into the two drivers I think are worth a bet for Friday's race.

NASCAR Truck Series Championship Predictions

Driver Championship Odds Corey Heim 53.24% Ty Majeski 25.96% Kaden Honeycutt 12.60% Tyler Ankrum 8.22%

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Phoenix

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Corey Heim 45.1% 72.3% 79.8% Ty Majeski 21.2% 55.3% 70.7% Kaden Honeycutt 8.2% 34.3% 54.8% Layne Riggs 7.0% 31.9% 52.9% Tyler Ankrum 5.4% 23.5% 41.3% Chandler Smith 3.0% 17.6% 37.5% Grant Enfinger 2.3% 13.4% 30.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Phoenix

Ty Majeski to Win the Race (+380): Majeski's a thin value -- 21.2% for me versus 20.8% implied -- but I rarely am above market on Majeski on this track type because bettors know how good he is. Thus, I'm fine with it even if the margin is small. He has had a top-five average running position recently in IRP, Richmond, and Martinsville, and he finished fifth at New Hampshire, as well. Majeski led 132 of 150 laps in this race last year to claim the championship, so I don't want to count him out.

(+380): Majeski's a thin value -- 21.2% for me versus 20.8% implied -- but I rarely am above market on Majeski on this track type because bettors know how good he is. Thus, I'm fine with it even if the margin is small. He has had a top-five average running position recently in IRP, Richmond, and Martinsville, and he finished fifth at New Hampshire, as well. Majeski led 132 of 150 laps in this race last year to claim the championship, so I don't want to count him out. Kaden Honeycutt to Win the Race (+1400): I was on Honeycutt at +2000 to win last week, and he won the "everybody but Heim" class there. The rationale for backing Honeycutt there translates to here, as well, as he has consistently run up front on this track type since joining Halmar Friesen Racing. Once you give him a bump for being in the Championship Four, he grades out as the best value in the field for me.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Friday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.