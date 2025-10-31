Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Championship Race at Phoenix

As someone holding a Connor Zilisch to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship ticket at +425 from July, the next 36 hours are going to be uncomfortable for me.

Not only does Zilisch have to face Justin Allgaier -- last year's champion at Phoenix -- but he'll have to do it on a track type where he hasn't excelled as much this year. Some of that could be because most of the short, flat tracks were early in the season, before Zilisch hit his stride on ovals (and he did dominate recently in Gateway, but it's still more uncertainty than I'd like.

Running my sims for Phoenix only amplified that anxiety.

Not only is Zilisch not my model's favorite to win the championship, but one of his competitors is actually a betting value for me in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds. So, let's start off with the sims for the driver's championship, followed by the full-race sims and then my favorite bets of the week.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Predictions

Driver Championship Odds Justin Allgaier 34.90% Connor Zilisch 28.48% Jesse Love 21.82% Carson Kvapil 14.80%

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Phoenix

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Justin Allgaier 23.2% 50.3% 67.0% 80.4% Connor Zilisch 16.3% 43.1% 60.6% 78.5% Aric Almirola 13.8% 40.7% 59.1% 77.5% Jesse Love 13.6% 34.8% 53.5% 76.1% Carson Kvapil 7.6% 24.4% 40.2% 70.1% Austin Hill 6.1% 21.4% 37.1% 68.0% Taylor Gray 4.1% 16.4% 31.0% 64.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Phoenix

Jesse Love to Win the Race (+1100): Love is coming off a nightmare performance at Martinsville that almost saw him miss the Championship Race despite entering with a massive points cushion. However, Phoenix has been a much better track for him. He was fourth in the Truck Series here in 2023, runner-up in the 2024 Xfinity Series spring race, and has had a top-seven average running position in his two other races. Love's speed in Rockingham, Iowa, and Gateway shows he can compete, and +1100 is underselling his upside.

(+1100): Love is coming off a nightmare performance at Martinsville that almost saw him miss the Championship Race despite entering with a massive points cushion. However, Phoenix has been a much better track for him. He was fourth in the Truck Series here in 2023, runner-up in the 2024 Xfinity Series spring race, and has had a top-seven average running position in his two other races. Love's speed in Rockingham, Iowa, and Gateway shows he can compete, and +1100 is underselling his upside. Austin Hill to Win the Race (+2700): Hill is also racing for a championship; it's just not the driver's. The 21 team is alive in the owner's championship, meaning they're still going to give this a full-throated effort. This is far from Hill's best track type -- it might even be his worst -- but he has had some quality runs at Phoenix. A driver with his aggression isn't going to back down just because he's not alive to win the driver's championship, so getting Hill at +2700 with something to race for is attractive.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.