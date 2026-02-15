Daytona 500 Odds: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Race?

The 2026 NASCAR season is set to begin with the Daytona 500 on February 15.

One of NASCAR's crown jewels, the Daytona 500 usually delivers high-speed fireworks each year.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best 2026 Daytona 500 odds?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Daytona 500 Odds for Today

Full Daytona 500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Joey Logano +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Kyle Busch +1400 Denny Hamlin +1500 Chase Elliott +1500 Austin Cindric +1600 Kyle Larson +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

