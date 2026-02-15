FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Daytona 500 Odds: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Race?

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    Daytona 500 Odds: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Race?

    The 2026 NASCAR season is set to begin with the Daytona 500 on February 15.

    One of NASCAR's crown jewels, the Daytona 500 usually delivers high-speed fireworks each year.

    Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best 2026 Daytona 500 odds?

    Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

    Daytona 500 Odds for Today

    Full Daytona 500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Driver
    Odds
    Joey Logano+1200
    Ryan Blaney+1200
    Kyle Busch+1400
    Denny Hamlin+1500
    Chase Elliott+1500
    Austin Cindric+1600
    Kyle Larson+1800

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

