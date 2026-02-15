Daytona 500 Odds: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Race?
The 2026 NASCAR season is set to begin with the Daytona 500 on February 15.
One of NASCAR's crown jewels, the Daytona 500 usually delivers high-speed fireworks each year.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best 2026 Daytona 500 odds?
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
Daytona 500 Odds for Today
Full Daytona 500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Driver
Odds
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|Denny Hamlin
|+1500
|Chase Elliott
|+1500
|Austin Cindric
|+1600
|Kyle Larson
|+1800
