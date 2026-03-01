NASCAR Odds COTA: Betting Odds for Today's DuraMax Grand Prix in Texas

The 2026 NASCAR season is off and running as the circuit heads to Texas today for the DuraMax Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win today?

NASCAR Odds Today

Driver Odds Shane Van Gisbergen +130 Tyler Reddick +400 Ross Chastain +850 Connor Zilisch +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Chase Elliott +1300 William Byron +1700 View Full Table ChevronDown

