NASCAR

NASCAR Odds COTA: Betting Odds for Today's DuraMax Grand Prix in Texas

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

The 2026 NASCAR season is off and running as the circuit heads to Texas today for the DuraMax Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win today?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds Today

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Shane Van Gisbergen+130
Tyler Reddick+400
Ross Chastain+850
Connor Zilisch+1000
Ryan Blaney+1100
Chase Elliott+1300
William Byron+1700

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

