Daytona 500 Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Race?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

The 2026 NASCAR season is set to begin with the Daytona 500 on February 15.

One of NASCAR's crown jewels, the Daytona 500 usually delivers high-speed fireworks each year.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best 2026 Daytona 500 odds?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 Daytona 500 Odds

Full Daytona 500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Joey Logano+1000
Ryan Blaney+1100
William Byron+1300
Kyle Larson+1400
Chase Elliott+1400
Austin Cindric+1400
Brad Keselowski+1700

