Daytona 500 Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Race?

The 2026 NASCAR season is set to begin with the Daytona 500 on February 15.

One of NASCAR's crown jewels, the Daytona 500 usually delivers high-speed fireworks each year.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best 2026 Daytona 500 odds?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 Daytona 500 Odds

Full Daytona 500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Joey Logano +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 William Byron +1300 Kyle Larson +1400 Chase Elliott +1400 Austin Cindric +1400 Brad Keselowski +1700 View Full Table ChevronDown

