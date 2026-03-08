FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NASCAR

NASCAR Odds Phoenix: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Straight Talk Wireless 500

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

NASCAR Odds Phoenix: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Straight Talk Wireless 500

The 2026 NASCAR season rolls along as the circuit heads to Phoenix for today's Straight Talk Wireless 500.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win in Phoenix?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds for Phoenix

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Ryan Blaney+380
Joey Logano+500
Kyle Larson+750
Christopher Bell+850
William Byron+1000
Denny Hamlin+1000
Austin Cindric+1100

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

