NASCAR Odds Phoenix: Who Are the Favorites for Today's Straight Talk Wireless 500

The 2026 NASCAR season rolls along as the circuit heads to Phoenix for today's Straight Talk Wireless 500.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win in Phoenix?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds for Phoenix

NASCAR Odds for Phoenix

Driver Odds Ryan Blaney +380 Joey Logano +500 Kyle Larson +750 Christopher Bell +850 William Byron +1000 Denny Hamlin +1000 Austin Cindric +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

