2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 3 of the NLCS: Brewers at Dodgers

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Brewers at Dodgers NLCS Game 3

Since going 3-for-9 with 2 home runs, 4 runs batted in, and 3 runs in the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds, Shohei Ohtani has been underwhelming in these playoffs. While Ohtani did get a hit and an RBI in Game 2 versus the Brewers, he's gone a combined 2-for-25 since the start of the NLDS, but I have confidence in him showing up in Game 3 with the Dodgers looking to advance to back-to-back World Series.

At the moment, it appears that lefty Jose Quintana is going to either start or follow an opener in Thursday's contest, and that favors Ohtani. Besides both of Ohtani's career hits against Quintana being homers, the experienced southpaw has slight reverse splits this season, permitting a .309 wOBA, .398 SLG, and 1.65 HR/9 versus lefties (compared to a .307 wOBA, .377 SLG, and 1.09 HR/9 to righties).

Even though Ohtani excels against right-handed hurlers to the tune of a .438 wOBA, 186 wRC+, and .378 ISO, he also boasts an impressive .380 wOBA, 146 wRC+, and .275 ISO in same-handed matchups. During the regular season, Ohtani led the Dodgers with 102 RBIs, and I want to take advantage of his odds being lower than usual in the RBI market.

One of the reasons why I have confidence in Ohtani being in a good spot to tally an RBI is due to how well Enrique Hernandez tends to perform in the postseason. Across LA's first eight playoff games this year, Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in seven of them, and he's crossed home plate at least once in five of those contests.

Throughout his career, Hernandez has logged a .290 BA, .521 SLG, and .885 OPS in the playoffs (compared to a .236 BA, .403 SLG, and .707 OPS during the regular season). Hernandez has typically been hitting out of the No. 8 spot, so if he gets on base, we can knock out two birds with one stone if Ohtani can deliver an extra-base hit out of the leadoff spot that allows Hernandez to score.

While Hernandez's metrics weren't great against left-handed or right-handed pitchers in the regular season, he performed slightly better versus southpaws, posting a .290 wOBA, 85 wRC+, and .213 ISO in that split.

With Quintana recording the lowest strikeout rate (16.0%) since his rookie campaign in 2012 and Milwaukee's relievers combining for just a 20.1% strikeout rate in these playoffs, Hernandez is in a solid spot to get on base before the likes of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and Freddie Freeman step up to the plate.

