2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Blue Jays Game 1

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays World Series Game 1

First 5 Innings Result First 5 Innings Result Los Angeles Dodgers -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dodgers should have a starting pitching advantage in Game 1, giving them a great opportunity to take the lead early.

Left-hander Blake Snell will be on the mound for Los Angeles, and he's been nearly flawless this postseason. Over three starts, he's allowed just 2 earned runs across 21.0 innings while posting a 1.66 SIERA, 38.9% strikeout rate, 6.9% walk rate, and 69.2% ground-ball rate. Both of those runs came back in the Wild Card Round, and he's now logged 14 scoreless innings over his last two starts.

In the regular season, Snell was also excellent after coming off the injured list in August, producing a 2.42 xFIP, 32.7% strikeout rate, 8.7% walk rate, and 52.5% ground-ball rate over 9 starts. The fact he's dialed back the free passes (10.9% career walk rate) during this stretch and the postseason is particularly scary for Toronto.

The Blue Jays will be putting their Game 1 hopes in rookie righty Trey Yesavage, and this will be just his seventh MLB start. While he's demonstrated strong strikeout upside in both regular season (25.8% K rate) and playoffs (36.1%), all those punchouts have come with a walk rate above 11% in both samples.

Yesavage's three postseason starts have produced mixed results, as he was superb in his ALDS start (5.1 IP, 11 K, 1 BB, 0 H) but faced more adversity in two NLCS starts with one bad outing (4.0 IP, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 4 H) and one solid start (5.2 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 6 H).

Even if Yesavage is on his game, this will be a big ask for him to completely silence a potent Dodgers lineup. In the regular season versus RHP, Los Angeles' active roster ranked second in wRC+ (120), fourth in ISO (.192), fifth in K rate (20.1%), and second in BB rate (10.1%). That last number is particularly noteworthy considering Yesavage's high walk rate.

This isn't to say Snell's matchup will be a cakewalk, as Toronto posted a 111 wRC+ and 18.3% strikeout rate versus LHP this year, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been easily the hottest hitter this postseason. Still, if he can work his way around Guerrero, this is the better of the two matchups.

The Dodgers are a -154 moneyline favorite, which is a steeper price tag and requires trusting a bullpen that has been shaky at times in the playoffs. While there's always the risk of a tie, siding with L.A. to have a lead through five innings at these odds is more appealing.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Max Muncy +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Max Muncy's postseason numbers don't really leap off the page, as he's slashing .214/.389/.357 and has logged a single RBI over 36 plate appearances.

However, his underlying Statcast metrics have been fantastic. In the playoffs, Muncy leads the Dodgers in xwOBA (.431) and is second behind just Shohei Ohtani in hard-hit rate (54.5%) and xSLG (.566).

In the regular season, Muncy was predictably far better against right-handed pitching, producing a .396 wOBA and .247 ISO in the split, and he owns a career 135 wRC+ against that handedness. We don't have enough of a sample for Yesavage to lean into any of his splits, but we should feel pretty good about Muncy with the platoon advantage.

While Muncy always carries some pinch-hit risk, he's played the whole game in all seven of his starts. And although he's generally hit seventh of late, he did bat fifth against a traditional right-handed starter in Game 2 of the NLCS.

In any case, these are longer odds to record an RBI for a slugger who's quietly playing quite well, and a stacked Dodgers lineup should give him opportunities when men on base, particularly if Yesavage's control problems pop up.

