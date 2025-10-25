2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 2 of the World Series: Dodgers at Blue Jays

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series

First 5 Innings Run Line First 5 Innings Run Line Los Angeles Dodgers -0.5 -106 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's kind of crazy, but as good as Canada feels right now, the Dodgers are a win tonight from potentially never letting the Jays return to The Six, and they've got a decided pitching advantage in addition to that mindset to erase yesterday's poor performance.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 1.83 postseason ERA is well-supported by a 3.08 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), and I'd argue he's L.A.'s most consistent starter because of his effectiveness without the whiffs. Yoshi has largely ridden a 58.3% groundball rate in October to keep his pitch count low and chew innings.

On the flip side, Toronto's Kevin Gausman has run extremely hot to post his 2.00 ERA. His SIERA (5.15) is significantly worse with just a 10.0% soft contact rate thus far. That hasn't come with many Ks (16.7% rate) and has come with plenty of walks (12.7 BB%), too.

L.A.'s kryptonite is their bullpen (6.16 ERA in playoffs), so a reduced line on them to be ahead after five compared to the full-game moneyline (-132) is a steal. Yamamoto likely propels them to cover both, but I expect the Dodgers' bats to realize they're still in position to take control of the series and punish Gausman's iffy form.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Mookie Betts +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

No one has gotten on base more in the postseason for the Dodgers than Mookie Betts (18 times).

Yet, he's scored just three runs. Baseball!

Part of that is not having the luxury of getting on in front of Shohei Ohtani's power binge, but Betts has overcome a rough 2025 regular season to post a team-best .462 on-base percentage (OBP) in the playoffs against right-handers like Gausman.

Especially if expecting the Boys in Blue's offense to pick up in Game 2, Betts probably shouldn't be plus money for a run. FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections have him projected for 0.77 median runs, implying closer to -116 odds for at least one.

