2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Blue Jays Game 6

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays World Series Game 6

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his red-hot run at the plate on Wednesday, going 2-of-5 while homering for the eighth time in these playoffs.

With that latest performance, Guerrero leads all postseason participants in xwOBA (.500), xSLG (.747), and xBA (.398), helping him to a league-best 255 wRC+. He's achieved this while also having the largest sample of anyone in the playoffs (79 plate appearances), making it all the more impressive.

Even though Yamamoto shut down the Blue Jays in Game 2 and is coming off back-to-back complete games, I still like Guerrero to come through with two or more total bases again tonight. Despite pitching well overall, Yamamoto hasn't been blowing past hitters in the postseason, logging just a 23.4% K rate and allowing a 44.3% hard-hit rate across four starts. In that sample, he's still produced a 3.29 xERA that's plenty good, but that's a ways off from his 1.57 ERA.

While the Dodgers will surely try to get as many innings as they can out of Yamamoto to avoid their shaky bullpen, it's a big ask to expect another complete game. Even beyond Guerrero, Toronto as a team has been easily the best offense this postseason, owning far and away the best wRC+ (129), ISO (.193), and strikeout rate (16.3%). Facing this lineup on the road for the second time in less than a week will only make things more difficult.

This postseason, Guerrero has now reached 2+ total bases in 11 of 16 games and 8 of the last 10. Given the frequency he's doing this, being able to bet this at plus odds is appealing.

Moneyline Toronto Blue Jays Nov 1 12:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Following their sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, the Dodgers looked like they might cruise to their second straight championship. After all, they effectively had four aces at their disposal -- all of whom were dominating -- including one who doubles as one of the most frightening hitters on the planet.

And yet, here are the Dodgers one loss away from going home.

The Blue Jays have gotten "team of destiny" vibes over the course of this postseason, dominating their famous AL East rivals in the Division Series, coming back from down 3-2 in the ALCS to upend the Seattle Mariners, and now sticking it to a stacked LA team that was the preseason favorite to win it all. When you have a rookie pitcher with practically no MLB experience setting records, it might just be your year. As if this wasn't already looking like a Hollywood script, Toronto finished last in their division a year ago, too.

Of course, while the Blue Jays' lineup humbled all of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto is the one guy who's held them in check. It's hardly a given that Toronto will be able to close things out tonight.

However, as noted earlier, Yamamoto's underlying numbers aren't nearly as dominant as his results would suggest, and outside of the very bottom of the order, the Jays' No. 1-7 slots have all been tough outs, one of whom just so happens to be the playoffs' hottest hitter.

Even if Yamamoto manages to put the clamps on this offense, the Dodgers' bullpen has been unreliable, making any late lead far from safe. LA's relievers have combined for the second-worst K rate (16.3%) and worst BB rate (13.2%) in the playoffs.

The main worry about backing Toronto is that Game 6 starter Kevin Gausman has logged an underwhelming 18.9% strikeout rate and 9.5% walk rate this postseason, and it's not like the Blue Jays' relievers have been untouchable. Gausman and friends might get some help, though, as the Dodgers' lineup has gone ice-cold at the worst time, hitting a miserable .201/.296/.354 in this World Series.

The momentum has firmly shifted in favor of the Blue Jays, and playing in front of their home crowd should only further fuel them. That being said, momentum can shift in the blink of an eye across a best-of-seven series, and this is a still an extremely talented Dodgers team that might not go away quietly.

Still, being able to back the home team firing an all cylinders at plus money is enticing, and even with the starting pitching edge leaning the Dodgers' way, I like backing the Blue Jays to finish this on Friday and lift the trophy.

